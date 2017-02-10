 
Industry News





Triangle Real Estate Group Welcomes Jason Fisher as Director of Digital Media

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, welcomes Jason Fisher as the firm's Digital Media Director. A Triangle Resident, Jason is most known for his roles with the Midtown Beach Music Series at North Hills, Apex Music Festival and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Parkside Town Commons. Jason will head the firm's videography and digital media department. "Jason is a welcome addition to our growing group of real estate professionals here at Triangle Real Estate Group. His care, creativity, and attention to detail for our client's properties will bring our clients a competitive advantage here in the Greater Raleigh area," said CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group, Katherin Burnette.

Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.
