Dual Branded Fairfield Inn & Suites & TownePlace Suites To Open In Altoona, Pennsylvania

-- Marriott International, Inc. announced today that a dual-branded Fairfield Inn & Suites and TownePlace Suites property will be bringing a total of 197 rooms to the Altoona area this Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Located at 2915 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, the hotels are owned by City Line Hospitality Holdings, LP and managed by Plamondon Hospitality Partners of Frederick, Maryland. The hotels will share an indoor swimming pool, a large fitness center, 1,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 80 people, an outdoor patio with a fireplace and barbecue grills, and both properties will be offering complimentary breakfast and complimentary Wi-Fi.Located 19 miles from Altoona-Blair County Airport and minutes from downtown Altoona, the hotels offer convenient access to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Horseshoe Curve, the Railroaders Memorial Museum and Peoples Natural Gas Field – home of the Altoona Curve. The hotels are also nearby to Lakemont Park, DelGrosso's Amusement Park & Laguna Splash Waterpark, Penn State University – Altoona campus and just a 30-minute drive from Penn State's main campus located in State College, Pennsylvania."Attracting both business travelers as well as tourists, the Altoona area is an ideal location for the dual opening," said Janis Milham, senior vice president, modern essentials and extended stay brands for Marriott International. "Each brand offers distinct amenities and services that tailor to all visitors."About The Fairfield Inn & Suites AltoonaInspired by nature, the hotel's thoughtfully designed rooms and suites place the living and working area near the window to allow for more natural light and views. Building on this natural design, the room décor features organic patterns and fresh colors, blending wood tones with bright pops of color. The new design also places the sleeping area toward the middle of the room, helping to give guests a better night's sleep on plush mattresses, as well as easier access to the bathroom and wardrobe.The signature "smart" room décor warmly welcomes guests into a comfortable, productive and restful environment. Flexible and functional, the guest room includes a well-designed work area, an ergonomic chair, task lighting and electrical outlets where guests need them. A curved, mobile desk enables guests to create their own work space, while also optimizing their television viewing.About The TownePlace Suites AltoonaIdeal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, the TownePlace Suites Altoona offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens that have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Guests can work and relax on their terms in modern suites that feature a fun, yet sophisticated sofa and task chair, a large flat screen television as well as luxurious new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home OfficeÔ Suite, complete with The Container Store's elfa® closet system, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own.Fairfield Inn & Suites and TownePlace Suites participate in Marriott International's award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the Fairfield Inn & Suites Altoona directly at 814-946-0422, call the Fairfield Inn & Suites toll-free number at 800-228-2200 or visit www.marriott.com/aoofs, for the TownePlace Suites Altoona call directly at 814-946-0424 or call the TownePlace Suites toll-free number at 800-257-3000 or visit www.marriott.com/aoota.-------------------------------------About Marriott International, Inc.Visit Marriott International, Inc. for company information. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.