Set the Date Aside as Q-Con XXIV Launches
A weekend of gaming & anime awaits this June in Queens University Belfast.
Now in its 24th year, Q-Con takes place annually in Queen's University Belfast Students' Union, and is a weekend long celebration of everything gaming and anime related, from eSports and Tabletop, to Cosplay and Movie Screens. Major events already confirmed to make a welcome comeback in 2017 include The Irish Video Game Orchestra, Q-Comedy Show, our Saturday night pub quiz, Club Q-Con across two floors and much more to be announced.
As always Q-Con's award-winning roster of gaming competitions will be back with a bang, including a weekend-long League of Legends tournament, dozens of console tournaments from open til close every day, a huge timetable of traditional, tabletop and board gaming tournaments and lots more.
Anime fans can be the centre of attention again with a number of cosplay competitions planned, complementing our timetable of panels, workshops, screenings and unique events that won't be found anywhere else!
Expect Q-Con's trade hall and artists' alley to be once again packed with everything you'll need to make your weekend a memorable one, including Replay Games and many more - a full list will be confirmed as the weekend draws near.
Our immensely popular indie game developers area will be soon accepting applications - this will be announced in due course.
Last year over 5,500 attendees packed the Students' Union building as well as the nearby Elmwood Hall and Whitla Hall. Once again, the event is expected to be a sell-out and attendees are encouraged to pre-register online to avoid disappointment. Pre-registration for Q-Con XXIV will be online in the coming weeks.
Ben Harrison, Q-Con's Commercial Director, said: "This year's Q-Con will be our most exciting yet - we have a host of new ideas and are working hard to implement them. Keep an eye out as we release more details in the coming months!"
Information on special guests, new events, accommodation options and more will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, get involved on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and don't forget to mark yourself as going on our Facebook events page!
About Q-Con
Q-Con is the annual Gaming & Anime Convention hosted by QUB Dragonslayers, the Queen's University Belfast Gaming and Anime Society. Q-Con returns for its 24th year on 16th - 18th June 2017 and promises to continue its tradition of providing the UK & Ireland's greatest weekend of gaming and anime entertainment!
