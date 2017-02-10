News By Tag
BSNL launches "Sanchar Aadhar" for Aadhar based eKYC and digital customer engagement
BSNL has launched its prestigious Customer Acquisition and Customer Communication Management (CACMS) project that digitalizes mission critical, customer centric business process to provide compelling customer experience across all channels throughout the customer lifecycle.
Intense Technologies Limited has been selected to deliver the CACMS project on a Pan India basis for all lines of businesses of BSNL as per the terms and conditions of the tender and on transaction based fee in June 2016. The objective was to centralize the business processes to ensure faster service, accurate customer responses and customer delight.
The state-of the-art, centralized digital onboarding solution was launched by MR. N.K.Gupta, Director CFA, BSNL Board on Friday 23rd December. It was first launched in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab circles and will be rolled out across all the circles by the end of next month.
Customer onboarding is now being reduced from days to hours. Customers have the convenience of Aadhar based fast and efficient onboarding. Foreign national with e-visa are onboarded very quickly. Centralized digital onboarding means greater efficiency in complying with TRAI regulations, enhanced customer experience and reduce costs.
The scope of the CACMS project includes the launch of pan India rollout of trans-promotional communications, loyalty management and contextual digital marketing to ensure seamless customer experience.
Speaking on the occasion Mr. N.K.Gupta, Director CFA, BSNL Board said, "CACMS project will help BSNL build competitive advantage by driving agility of customer-centric business processes and delivering superior customer experience to win customer loyalty"
Speaking on the occasion C.K.Shastri, Founder and managing director said" We are proud to be associated with BSNL for project. UniServe, our platform (http://in10stech.com/
About BSNL:
BSNL is one of the largest & leading public sector units providing comprehensive range of telecom services in India. BSNL has installed Quality Telecom Network in the country & now focusing on improving it, expanding the network, introducing new telecom services with ICT applications in villages & winning customer's confidence. Today, it has about 36.42 million line basic telephone capacity, 7.13 million WLL capacity, 95.96 million GSM capacity, 34,727 fixed exchanges, 1,17,090 GSM BTSs, 9,594 CDMA Towers, 102 Satellite Stations, 7,73,976 RKm. of OFC, 4751 RKm. of microwave network connecting 646 districts, 4519cities/towns & 6.25 lakhs villages
About Intense:
Intense Technologies Limited (http://in10stech.com/
