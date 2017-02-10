News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners releases 2017 Alternative Investment Survey
Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Richard McArthur commented on the findings saying "Hedge funds continue to establish their growing position within the broader asset management industry, alongside some of the more mainstream asset managers. The hedge fund industry is predicted to reach a record $3 billion by year end driven by significant inflows, most notably from institutional investors."
"With the majority of investors happy with hedge fund performance, we expect institutional investors to further strengthen their commitment to hedge funds. Last year's respondents targeted 9.2% for their hedge fund portfolios, and hedge funds delivered - the weighted average return for respondents' hedge fund portfolios this year was 9.3%. Looking forward, respondents are targeting 9.4% for the end of year 2017," said Richard McArthur, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Capital Strategy Partners.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
