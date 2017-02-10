News By Tag
Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland to Open for the Grammy Award Winning Diamond Rio!
National recording artist brings her electrifying stage show to West Valley Fair & Music Festival at the University of Phoenix Stadium
West Valley Fair & Music Festival—which is presented by Universal Fairs--will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium, located at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale, AZ. This popular festival will bring a jam packed schedule of attractions, including carnival rides, live music, various ground acts, food, exhibitors…and much more! Also scheduled to appear are the iconic Southern Rock band Molly Hatchet—who will be taking the stage on March 4th--and solo artist/pop sensation Aaron Carter on March 5th, also scheduled to kick off their headlining performances at 8:00 p.m.
According to Ms. Wineland, "I am so excited to be back at the West Valley Fair & Music Festival this year! The atmosphere at the stadium is incredible, and the fact that we get to share the bill with Diamond Rio is a huge honor. It's going to be a show you don't want to miss!"
2017 is already shaping up to be a busy year for Ms. Wineland. Having just sizzled the stage at Glendale Chocolate Affaire, she now turns her attention to entertaining her fans on the main stage at West Valley Fair & Music Festival on March 3rd. Ms. Wineland additionally looks forward to visiting the U.S. in 2017 when she embarks on her "She's Gone" tour—which is scheduled to begin in May.
2016-17 have produced many milestones for Ms. Wineland—including attaining over 100K followers on Facebook (150K+ on all social media). Other notable achievements include receiving a "Pro" Status endorsement by Alvarez Guitars (Josh Turner is also an Alvarez-endorsed artist), and additionally, serving as a correspondent for the local ABC affiliate, taping a segment providing her projections for the CMA Awards.
With her eyes on the "She's Gone" nationwide tour, Wineland will soon be releasing the single by the same name and accompanying video. The new single by the same name—along with her hit song "No Prince Charming"—will be included on her upcoming CD "Simple Life", which is the follow-up to her debut CD, the critically acclaimed "Family Business".
For additional information about West Valley Fair & Music Festival, visit their web site at: www.westvalleyfair.com
Learn more about Ashley Wineland at: www.ashleywineland.com.
For booking information on Ms. Wineland, contact Anita Sayago of Edena Entertainment at: anita@edenaentertainment.com
For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist, Kiki Plesha, at: kiki@ashleywineland.com
