South Korea Medical Tourism Market 2017- 2022

DPI Research has announced the addition of a new report title South Korea Medical Tourism Market Insights,Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast

--Market growth can be attributed to factors such as technologically advanced treatments and medical procedures, pioneer in plastic/cosmetic surgery and dentistry, excellent medical practitioners & medical facilities, affordable medical costs and strong government support and initiatives.Chinese medical tourists play a significant role in contributing revenue to the South Korea economy. China contributed more than 35% share in 2016. China is likely to maintain dominance in South Korea Medical Tourism revenue share by the year end of 2022. United States spot at second position in the revenue share with XX% share. Other countries such as Japan, Russia, Kazakhstan and UAE emerge as the largest revenue generators in the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.The research report titled "South Korea Medical Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2017 – 2022" provides detailed information on the South Korea Medical Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of medical tourists flow and revenue to South Korea. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for South Korea Medical Tourism Market has been detailed in the report. Key industry news and medical procedures cost comparision are analyzed with details. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.To view detailed description and Table of Contents of this report please visit http://dpiresearch.com/ report-details.php? P_ID=95 South Korea Medical Tourism Market Environment & Trend (2009 – 2022)South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast (2009 – 2022)South Korea Medical Tourism Market – Countrywise AnalysisMedical Procedures – Cost Comparison AnalysisIndustry News from South Korea Medical TourismKey Drivers and Inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market1) United States2) China3) Japan4) Russia5) Mongolia6) Vietnam7) Philippines8) Kazakhstan9) Saudi Arabia10) Uzbekistan11) Indonesia12) United Arab EmiratesContact:Maria RaiSales Managersales@dpiresearch.com