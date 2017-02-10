The Procrastinator : DYK Tour - Video - Promotions

Charlotte, North Carolina, February, 2017, DYK Music announced today that it is raising funds via crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to start the production and to promote their video clip for the song The Procrastinator.

--band firmly believes in the responsibility of anyone that is behind a mic or delivering messages to any audience, to impact people in a positive way.DYK, composed, recorded, mixed, produced and publish their first LP "World without Face", including the video-clip release for "All Criminals". The LP is a compilation of 7 songs that touched Political and Social Issues; some of the compositions are a mirror of characters that live with or around us, these stereotypes will affect all of us, some in negative or positive manner.DYK will embark in a series of LIVE shows. They are planning for a micro-tour, 7 to 9 small concerts to deliver their music, to carry these messages, and therefore, they need your help.The funds collected will be used in the production and promotion of the video clip for the song The Procrastinator. The funds will also be used for venue and rental plus transportation.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: