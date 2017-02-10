 
News By Tag
* Kickstarter
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

The Procrastinator : DYK Tour - Video - Promotions

Charlotte, North Carolina, February, 2017, DYK Music announced today that it is raising funds via crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to start the production and to promote their video clip for the song The Procrastinator.
 
 
DYK Music
DYK Music
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

DYK Music band firmly believes in the responsibility of anyone that is behind a mic or delivering messages to any audience, to impact people in a positive way.

DYK, composed, recorded, mixed, produced and publish their first LP "World without Face", including the video-clip release for "All Criminals". The LP is a compilation of 7 songs that touched Political and Social Issues; some of the compositions are a mirror of characters that live with or around us, these stereotypes will affect all of us, some in negative or positive manner.

DYK will embark in a series of LIVE shows. They are planning for a micro-tour, 7 to 9 small concerts to deliver their music, to carry these messages, and therefore, they need your help.

The funds collected will be used in the production and promotion of the video clip for the song The Procrastinator. The funds will also be used for venue and rental plus transportation.

With just 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "DYK Tour - Video - Promotions" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1016223900/dyk-tour-...

Media Contact
JE Zerpa
***@dyk-music.com
End
Source:DYK Music
Email:***@dyk-music.com
Tags:Kickstarter, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funding Successful News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share