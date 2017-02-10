 
Intense Technologies Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCM Software

 
 
Intense Technologies Limited
Intense Technologies Limited
 
SECUNDERABAD, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- India headquartered enterprise software products company Intense Technologies, with leadership presence in South Asia telecom, and emerging presence across the U.S, LATAM, EMEA and APAC geographies announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Intense Technologies as a Niche Player in their Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management (CCM) Software report, published on 26th January 2017

According to Gartner, "Customer communications management tools are evolving from supporting static, printed output and one-way broadcasting to creating dynamic, on-demand communications via multiple channels. Application leaders should use this report to help them assess the best CCM solution for their organization."

Intense Technologies named a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management (CCM) software

According to Gartner, "Customer communications management tools are evolving from supporting static, printed output and one-way broadcasting to creating dynamic, on-demand communications via multiple channels. Application leaders should use this report to help them assess the best CCM solution for their organization."

Intense technologies believes its recognition as a niche player is due to:
Comprehensive customer experience platform which includes CCM capabilities that has been implemented across verticals of Telecom, Banking, Insurance and Government

Our strength to break silos and build business agility by connecting to legacy as well as modern IT systems which creates a 360-degree view of the customer

Our centralized CCM solution provides greater agility and delivers omnichannel customer experience

UniServeTM 360's leadership position in Indian market demonstrates solution robustness and transaction processing capabilities

On the occasion, Mr. Shastri, MD, Intense Technologies Ltd. said,

"We naturally feel honored receiving recognition by Gartner, Inc., the foremost of authorities on information technology research.. Being positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant in the niche category is a matter of pride for us. We are continually investing in building solutions to address complex everyday problems of our clients, who are an authority in their respective domains of telecom, BFSI, healthcare, utilities, etc. We feel this will help us increase our reach penetrating into global markets.

Such recognitions impel us to do better. Our soon to be launched UniServeTM NXT platform with state-of-the-art architecture has built-in capabilities of robotic process automation for digitalization of business processes. We hope this will keep us at the edge of tomorrow's technologies today and we will be able to offer efficient solutions to our clients."

Being identified in such highly prestigious reports we feel has always been a welcome development for technologists and vendors due to the high profile nature of Gartner, Inc. Companies rely on Gartner's reputation in their decision-making process.

We believe Intense Technologies' mantra of making businesses more agile by leveraging existing underlying infrastructure to address changing needs is gaining the attention of not only the present but also prospective clients, along with highly-regarded tech research titans like Gartner, Inc.

Madhavi S, Head Marketing Intense Technologies Ltd
madhavi@in10stech.com
***@in10stech.com
