News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Choosing A Dining Table By Rubina Ratnakar
When picking out a dining table, most people rarely ever consider the shape. I mean you will look at the material, texture, color, price, ease of assembly, design, but in most cases, not the shape.
Rectangle
This is the most common and traditional shape of dining table available but it is still very relevant in a modern setting. The great thing about the rectangular table is that you can give up on the width, which eats up a lot of space, in exchange for length. A long rectangular table can comfortably sit plenty of space. With the seats sliding under the table after use, you don't get to use up too much space if you don't have any. The trick to making a rectangular table work without it appearing too dominating, formal and congested, lies in making sure that you still have sufficient leg room under the table and choosing relaxing and casual dining chairs.
Square
A square dining works if you don't have the convenience of length in your space. The thing with a square dining table, however, is that it might eat up too much of the space that you initially thought it would comfortably fit into. Therefore, try not to underestimate its size. You might also have an issue passing food across the table so you will have to rely on passing the food around from person to person. Choose casual chairs and a round or oval centrepiece to balance out the rigid table design.
Oval
An oval table is a brilliant option for a dining table because it combines most aspects from other table designs. You can squeeze it into a tiny space and compensate by increasing its length, much like a rectangular table. The cool thing, however, is that unlike the rectangular table with its sharp edges, the oval table does not restrict movement around it. It is also easier to accommodate additional and unexpected guests by adding chairs around the curved edges. You can choose edged chairs to balance out the curvy feel around the room although, oval dining tables work with almost any dining chair design without making it seem too forced, formal or constrictive.
Round
A round table compensates for the issue with too much width space between ends, encountered in a square table. It is actually an improved design from the square dining table, without all the restrictions. It fits into tiny spaces comfortably and remains stylish. Much like the oval table, the dining chair design can be as per your preference as it won't restrict the overall style.
Please visit http://rubinaratnakar.com/
Contact
Rubina Ratnakar
***@rubinaratnakar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse