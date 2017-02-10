 
News By Tag
* Heritageinstituteoftechnology
* Kalyanbhartitrust
* Naac
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


NAAC visits Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata

Recently a four member team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata led by Prof. H.V.Tiwary, Former Vice-chancellor, Pt. RSU, Raipur,
 
 
DSC_0388
DSC_0388
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The first day visit in the first cycle of NAAC accreditation witnessed a campus tour throughout the institution and interactions with major stake holders of the Institute. The inspection for accreditation was based on eight-point scale since July 2016 when the new grading took effect. The three-day visit ended on 11th February 2017. The NAAC committee members held discussions with the students and various faculty members gave presentations. The team also met the non-teaching staff and alumni along with the members of Board of Governors. During the visit, Shri H.K.Chaudhary, Chairman of Kalyan Bharti Trust, interacted with Prof. Tiwary in presence of Shri P.R.Agarwala, Chairman, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata.

Heritage institute has been conferred Autonomous status by UGC from July 2014 initially for a period of 6 years. A number of programmes are accreditated by National Board of Accreditation and the Institute is also a part of TEQIP-II World Bank grant. Since the revision of the grading system last July, the NAAC has assessed more than 225 odd colleges in Bengal.  "We are expecting a positive outcome from this inspection by NAAC team and such inspection are very much needed to maintain the quality and standard while imparting value-based education to the students," said Shri P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.


http://www.heritageit.edu

Contact
Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata
***@gmail.com
End
Source:www.heritageit.edu
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Heritageinstituteoftechnology, Kalyanbhartitrust, Naac
Industry:Education
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Heritage Institute of Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share