NAAC visits Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata

-- The first day visit in the first cycle of NAAC accreditation witnessed a campus tour throughout the institution and interactions with major stake holders of the Institute. The inspection for accreditation was based on eight-point scale since July 2016 when the new grading took effect. The three-day visit ended on 11February 2017. The NAAC committee members held discussions with the students and various faculty members gave presentations. The team also met the non-teaching staff and alumni along with the members of Board of Governors. During the visit, Shri H.K.Chaudhary, Chairman of Kalyan Bharti Trust, interacted with Prof. Tiwary in presence of Shri P.R.Agarwala, Chairman, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata.Heritage institute has been conferred Autonomous status by UGC from July 2014 initially for a period of 6 years. A number of programmes are accreditated by National Board of Accreditation and the Institute is also a part of TEQIP-II World Bank grant. Since the revision of the grading system last July, the NAAC has assessed more than 225 odd colleges in Bengal. "We are expecting a positive outcome from this inspection by NAAC team and such inspection are very much needed to maintain the quality and standard while imparting value-based education to the students," said Shri P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.