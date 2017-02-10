News By Tag
NAAC visits Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata
Recently a four member team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata led by Prof. H.V.Tiwary, Former Vice-chancellor, Pt. RSU, Raipur,
Heritage institute has been conferred Autonomous status by UGC from July 2014 initially for a period of 6 years. A number of programmes are accreditated by National Board of Accreditation and the Institute is also a part of TEQIP-II World Bank grant. Since the revision of the grading system last July, the NAAC has assessed more than 225 odd colleges in Bengal. "We are expecting a positive outcome from this inspection by NAAC team and such inspection are very much needed to maintain the quality and standard while imparting value-based education to the students," said Shri P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.
