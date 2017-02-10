 
February 2017
Festive halls for holding conferences, events and banquets at Hotel Justus Restaurant

 
 
RIGA, Latvia - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Last time we introduced you to the most interesting facts about Hotel Justus. What is the history of the building, what are the most attractive features of the hotel, what services you would be available during your stay at Hotel Justus. Today we would like to tell you more about the opportunity to attend Hotel Justus Restaurant or to hold a conference there.

Festive halls for holding conferences, events and banquets at Hotel Justus are located in Riga Old Town in one of the most beautiful buildings with the impressive and long history.

It is a combination of history and modern, innovative European cuisine and local Latvian food, and friendly but unobtrusive service guarantees the best possible experience. Balance between aesthetic and gastronomical pleasure will always wait you at the restaurant and it is exactly what will help you to escape from the urban fuss. Atmosphere of the restaurant will immerse you in the world of fantastically delicious meals made of the high quality Latvian products.

Except all the nice features that you would be able to experience during your visit to Hotel Justus Restaurant, there is one more thing that we would like to tell you about - an opportunity to hold your conference. We have two premises for holding your event: the basement conference hall can accommodate up to 25 guests, the main hall – up to 40. Our services are popular not only among corporate events and official dinner organizers, but also among tourists and those who prefer elegant festive dinners. We will provide you not only with a conference room for holding seminars, conferences or any other type of event, but also with all the necessary equipment to organize the best event. There is a number of options for business lunches and coffee breaks.

For more information please visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv/restaurant/
