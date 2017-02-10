News By Tag
Festive halls for holding conferences, events and banquets at Hotel Justus Restaurant
Festive halls for holding conferences, events and banquets at Hotel Justus are located in Riga Old Town in one of the most beautiful buildings with the impressive and long history.
It is a combination of history and modern, innovative European cuisine and local Latvian food, and friendly but unobtrusive service guarantees the best possible experience. Balance between aesthetic and gastronomical pleasure will always wait you at the restaurant and it is exactly what will help you to escape from the urban fuss. Atmosphere of the restaurant will immerse you in the world of fantastically delicious meals made of the high quality Latvian products.
Except all the nice features that you would be able to experience during your visit to Hotel Justus Restaurant, there is one more thing that we would like to tell you about - an opportunity to hold your conference. We have two premises for holding your event: the basement conference hall can accommodate up to 25 guests, the main hall – up to 40. Our services are popular not only among corporate events and official dinner organizers, but also among tourists and those who prefer elegant festive dinners. We will provide you not only with a conference room for holding seminars, conferences or any other type of event, but also with all the necessary equipment to organize the best event. There is a number of options for business lunches and coffee breaks.
For more information please visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv/
