Hadoop Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Service segment is valued to account for the largest share across the global market and software segment is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing penetration of Hadoop software in various industries such as BFSI, government and telecommunication. Hadoop application software has the dominant share in global market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period owing to increasing operation by developers to make real time applications. Based on end user industry, IT & ITES segment has the leading market share in 2015 and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to witness high growth rate.
North America has the largest regional market for Hadoop led by the technological advancements and early adoption of hadoop. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding IT services industry in emerging markets such as India and China.
Some of the key players in the global hadoop market include IBM, Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Zettaset, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Datastax, Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems, Datameer, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Rainstor, Cloudera, Inc. and Hortonworks Inc.
Types Covered:
• Services
• Software
• Hardware
Services Covered:
• Consulting, training and outsourcing services
• Integration & Deployment
• Middleware & Support
Software Covered:
• Hadoop management software
• Hadoop application software
• Hadoop packaged software
• Hadoop performance monitoring software
Hardware Covered:
• Storage
o OneTerabyte 1000 Terabyte
o One Petabyte 10 Petabyte
o Ten Petabyte and above
• Servers
o HDFS Auxiliary
o HDFS Core
o Grid Extensions
• Network equipment
End Use Industry Covered:
• IT & ITES
• Manufacturing
• Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Government
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Bioinformatics
• Media Entertainment
• Transportation
• Energy and Power
• Telecommunication
• Oil & Gas
• Other Industries
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
