2 Fabulous Pro Audio Gear At Incredible Rates Offered By Front Row Electronics
Shure BLX Wireless Systems and Zoom R16 Multitrack SD Recorder Controller and Interface are up for sale on prices that have never been like before. A premier Front Row Electronics has lined up them and offering free ground shipping service all over.
Featuring lightweight, durable, ergonomic design, adjustable gain control, simple setup, intuitive controls, and microprocessor-
Another fabulous pro audio gear being offered by Front Row Electronics is Zoom R16 Multitrack SD Recorder Controller. This is a stand-alone multi-track recorder and comes with a USB 2.0 computer audio interface or control surface and also a battery powered field recorder and mixer. "Whether you are recording musicians, working a film, or taking notes in biology class, you will find this pro audio gear to be essentially useful," said an executive of Front Row Electronics.
About Front Row Electronics:
For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.
This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex.
We want to make your online audio shopping experience with us something you enjoy doing and make a habit of. This is why we make it our mission to seek out the most appealing, cutting edge products for your entertainment and business needs.
Got questions? Call us Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST and we'll be glad to answer any you may have:
Business site:
www.FrontRowElectronics.com
Address:
151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,
Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693
(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).
Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com
