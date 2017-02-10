 
News By Tag
* Pro Audio Gear
* DJ gear equipment
* Bose Headphones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


2 Fabulous Pro Audio Gear At Incredible Rates Offered By Front Row Electronics

Shure BLX Wireless Systems and Zoom R16 Multitrack SD Recorder Controller and Interface are up for sale on prices that have never been like before. A premier Front Row Electronics has lined up them and offering free ground shipping service all over.
 
 
thesurfboardwarehouse.com
thesurfboardwarehouse.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pro Audio Gear
* DJ gear equipment
* Bose Headphones

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Those who have been waiting so far for a moment to grab pro audio gear of high-quality, such as Shure BLX Wireless Systems and Zoom R16 Multitrack SD Recorder Controller and Interface, shouldn't miss out this opportunity brought by a leading online pro DJ gear equipment store.

Featuring lightweight, durable, ergonomic design, adjustable gain control, simple setup, intuitive controls, and microprocessor-controlled internal antenna diversity, Shure BLX Wireless System is a performer favorite gear. They combine professional-quality sound for legendary audio performance right out-of-the-box. Precision-built and available in a variety of configurations, it is the most accessible way to own the stage. They would include BLX4 single-channel receiver, BLX1 bodypack transmitter, BETA98H/C instrument microphone and a lot more things people usually look for.

Another fabulous pro audio gear being offered by Front Row Electronics is Zoom R16 Multitrack SD Recorder Controller. This is a stand-alone multi-track recorder and comes with a USB 2.0 computer audio interface or control surface and also a battery powered field recorder and mixer. "Whether you are recording musicians, working a film, or taking notes in biology class, you will find this pro audio gear to be essentially useful," said an executive of Front Row Electronics.

About Front Row Electronics:

For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.

This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex. Buy any of their products with confidence because the best prices are being given on this store with guarantee. Plus, FREE Ground Shipping service is also provided. In addition, there is reward program by using which buyers can earn Reward Dollars which can be redeemed on future purchases with this store. Shoppers are ensured of tension-free shopping on this store www.FrontRowElectronics.com as this website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology. It means whatever shoppers are doing on this store everything is protected from payment to personal information. Shop confident.

We want to make your online audio shopping experience with us something you enjoy doing and make a habit of. This is why we make it our mission to seek out the most appealing, cutting edge products for your entertainment and business needs. Our website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology, which means we are doing everything we can to protect your payment and personal information so you can shop confident.

Got questions? Call us Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST and we'll be glad to answer any you may have:

Business site:

www.FrontRowElectronics.com

Address:

151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,

Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693

(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).

Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com

Contact
Front Row Electronics
***@frontrowelectronics.com
End
Source:Front Row Electronics
Email:***@frontrowelectronics.com
Tags:Pro Audio Gear, DJ gear equipment, Bose Headphones
Industry:Electronics
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Citytech Software Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share