US Premiere of One Under The Sun

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The upcoming feature film, "One Under The Sun'" will make its US premiere at the renowned Regal Cinemas LA Live. "One Under the Sun is a film of depth and emotion, Marvel's Stan Lee praised it as an "edge of your seat thriller"! The Huffington Post lauded as "In their beautiful allegorical movie, One Under the Sun, Directors Vincent Tran and Riyaana Hartley tell the tale of a spiritual awakening."

The film depicts the life of Astronaut Kathryn Voss (Pooja Batra), sole survivor of a disastrous space mission, who is desperate to reunite with her terminally ill daughter (Ava Cantrell) but becomes a fugitive when the government discovers she's returned to earth with an extraordianry gift.

One Under The Sun will premiere Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 2 p.m. PST at Regal Cinemas LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Meet and greet and photo ops, by the red carpet, immediately following the premiere.

[Talent and press} contact: outspremiere@gmail.com

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-under-the-sun-us-premier...

Contact
Linda J.
PR Associate
outspremiere@gmail.com
Source:Love Entertainment
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Premiere, Red Carpet, Hollywood
Industry:Movies
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
