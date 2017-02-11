News By Tag
US Premiere of One Under The Sun
The film depicts the life of Astronaut Kathryn Voss (Pooja Batra), sole survivor of a disastrous space mission, who is desperate to reunite with her terminally ill daughter (Ava Cantrell) but becomes a fugitive when the government discovers she's returned to earth with an extraordianry gift.
One Under The Sun will premiere Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 2 p.m. PST at Regal Cinemas LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Meet and greet and photo ops, by the red carpet, immediately following the premiere.
[Talent and press} contact: outspremiere@
Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Linda J.
PR Associate
outspremiere@
