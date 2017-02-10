News By Tag
ASHWAMEDHA, The Cultural & Sports Fest @ SRMS CET
As part of this objective, SRMS CET - Bareilly & SRMS CETR – Bareilly organizes its Annual-Fest Ashwamedha for the students to exhibit their hidden talents.The Ashwamedha event is split into two sub events, viz. Zest, which is the cultural event, and Aamod, which focuses on sports events. This year's event will be held on 18 and 19 February at the SRMS CET campus.
Zest is the platform where the students can unleash their creativity, and showcase their performances throughMusic, Dance and Dramatics.The theme for this year's Zest even is 'Charges de joie', which defines itself as the perennial flow of enthusiasm, excitement, euphoria, ecstasy, elation and exhilaration. The event will involve the following domains:
• Dance
• Drama(Mirror of Life)
• Fine Arts
• Music Club(Rhythmic Divine)
• Graffiti(Tattoo Making)
• Sculpting(Clay Modeling)
• Fabricate(Dress Designing)
• Rangoli
• Informals (Movie quiz, Dumb Charades, Situational Songs, Whistling and so on).
• Renaissance
Aamodis devised to showcase physical prowess and the sportsman spirit. The idea is to encourage physical development alongside the mental stimulation students receive in their courses. The events in Aamod 2017 will be:
• Badminton
• Table Tennis
• Basketball
• Volleyball
• Football
• Kho-Kho
• Athletics
• Lan-Games
• Counter Strike
• NFS
• FIFA
Register now for Ashwamedha 2017. Follow the appropriate link on college website:www.srms.ac.in (http://www.srms.ac.in)
There is Registration Fee of Rs. 300/- per head including your messing and lodging charges. The fees are to bepaid in cash at the registration desk at the time of your arrival at SRMSCET, Bareilly.
