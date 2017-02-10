 
NUTRiBULLET Launches Top of the Range 'Rx' in South Africa

NUTRiBULLET's most technically advanced unit to date, the NUTRiBULLET Rx, is now available in South Africa!
 
 
NATIONAL - ONLINE, South Africa - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This new super blaster is one of a kind offering unsurpassed extraction of nutrients and foods, rendering them into an easily digestible state.

The NUTRiBULLET Rx is the result of years of diligent research and development using the best engineers, involving top doctors and nutritionists at leading laboratories to create the most efficient extractor of its kind. The power and speed, not to mention the heating capabilities and unique design of the NUTRiBULLET Rx make it easier and more convenient than ever to maximize your daily intake and absorption of vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and other superfoods...the very nutrients that our bodies require daily for optimal functioning, and which are most often overlooked in our modern fast paced lifestyle and diets.

The NUTRiBULLET Rx has no on/off switch, no plungers, no speed adjustments and no time settings. It has been pre-programmed with smart technology to turn at exactly the right RPM, to stop at exactly the right intervals, for exactly the right amount of time. It does the thinking for you!

Another key feature is the fact that it can make hot soups! Utilising the special SouperBlast pitcher and by the touch a button, your hot soup will be ready in 7 minutes.

Join the millions of NUTRiBULLET users who have transformed their eating patterns, diet and overall health with the power of super-extracted nutrition, a.k.a. "nature's prescription".

Recommended selling price for the NUTRiBULLET Rx is R5000 and it is currently available at selected retailers and online stores nationwide. You can also order online at www.nutribullet.co.za with free delivery or call 0861 777 997.

Your purchase comes with a full 1 year guarantee and industry leading sales service.

