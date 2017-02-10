News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Top Rated Timber Window Company on Trustpilot
The Sash Window Workshop is proud to announce that they are the top rated timber window manufacturer and installer on Trustpilot, with a five star rating and a score of 9.4/10.
The majority of people may only buy replacement windows a few times in their lifetime. This means that customers are often unsure of the process and what is required.
With over 20 years' experience in replacing and repairing timber windows, The Sash Window Workshop prides themselves in providing expert knowledge and advice to their customers helping them choose the right solution to meet their needs.
They also have extensive experience working in conservation areas and on listed properties, understanding all the unique requirements that come from working on these buildings.
Richard Dollar, Managing Director at The Sash Window Workshop, said:
"We are very proud to be the highest rated timber window manufacturer and installer on Trustpilot. We do our utmost to deliver the highest standards of customer service and we are delighted to have received such positive feedback from our customers."
The high rating on Trustpilot follows last year's announcement that The Sash Window Workshop was selected as finalists in The Manufacturer award for Customer Focus, an award open to all companies that have manufacturing facilities in the UK. The company were the only window and door company shortlist for the Customer Focus award last year.
The Sash Window Workshop have also been Which? Trusted Traders since October 2014, having completed a rigorous initial application process followed by yearly reviews.
For more information, contact: 01344 868 668.
To read some of the company's Trustpilot reviews, please visit: http://www.sashwindow.com/
* as of the 16th February 2017
Contact
The Sash Window Workshop
***@sashwindow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse