Global rebrand of OIL to Vistra confirmed

Strategic development to implement a single global brand announced
 
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Vistra, one of the world's leading service providers in international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services, today announced that OIL, Asia's leading company formation specialist, has rebranded to Vistra.

The rebrand heralds an exciting new chapter for Vistra and is the culmination of five years of successful integration that began with the merger of OIL and Vistra in 2011. Following an alignment of the respective corporate identities in 2015, the re-branding of OIL to Vistra completes the final step in operating as one united business. With over 30 years history, OIL has become the leader in international incorporations and related services; working with both end clients and intermediaries to support their cross border aspirations. Moving forward, the OIL business will form the basis of Vistra's Company Formation division to complement the broader service offerings available under the Vistra brand.

Martin Crawford, CEO of Vistra, commented on the rebrand:
"We are immensely proud of the OIL brand and what it has represented over the past 30 years; especially in the Asian markets in which it has operated. Originally branded Offshore Incorporations Limited, OIL for short, we pioneered the use of offshore entities in Asia as a means of opening up trade, investments, and capital market transactions to the rest of the world. As the business has developed and expanded beyond Asia, it makes sense to align under the Vistra brand. This is a significant step in the evolution of Vistra into a truly global brand and one that we are very excited about. Clients can expect the same level of service and expertise under the Vistra brand but now have better access to the global network should they require."

Jonathon Clifton, Group Managing Director of Vistra's Company Formation division added: "Completing the rebrand of OIL to Vistra unites and strengthens our resources as a single international brand. This paves the way for countless opportunities for our clients, our people, and our investors, creating a better connectivity between Asia, Europe, and the rest of the world. Our focus remains on our clients as we develop the brand and our services, especially as we shift towards and build upon our onshore capabilities. This rebrand represents a milestone for all of us, one that welcomes new changes and growth for the Vistra family."

For more information, please visit: http://www.vistra.com
Source:www.vistra.com
Email:***@nacelle.co.uk
Posted By:***@nacelle.co.uk Email Verified
