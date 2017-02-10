News By Tag
Cozy at the Clement this Winter
The Clement Palo Alto, which opened in March 2016, warms up this Winter with its new "Cozy Up at the Clement Palo Alto" Package. Stay two nights and get a third night free!
The luxury all-inclusive hotel that boasts 23 spacious and richly appointed one-bedroom suites, starts your weekend off in style this Winter. Guests can upgrade their stay with an extra day to enjoy the wonderful shopping, spas and dining in Palo Alto! Spend the day out and about and cozy up fireside at The Clement Hotel at night in your room's naturally luxurious fireplace seating area.
* Complimentary third night with two consecutive paid nights (limit 1)
* Stay must include a Friday and Saturday
* Offer valid for stays prior to 5/31/17
Please call one of our staff member at (650) 322-7111 to book this special package or email reservations@
Contact:
Marci Bracco Cain
Chatterbox PR
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 747-7455
http://www.theclementpaloalto.com
