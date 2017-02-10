Jabra unveils the most technically advanced true wireless sports earbuds in the UAE

Jabra launches true wireless earbuds under its new Elite franchise with the promise of superior sound, strong battery life and advanced personalized fitness analysis

Jabra - Elite Sport Headphones

-- •Drawing on the expertise of the GN Group's long-standing headset and hearing aid expertise, Jabra continues to pioneer unparalleled sound capabilities with the launch of the unrivalled Elite franchise.The first product to market from the franchise, Jabra Elite Sport proves to be the most technically advanced, true wireless sports earbuds* available. They are a true training aid which are waterproof and delivers freedom of movement, ground-breaking in-ear fitness analysis, strong battery life and great music for anyone who wants to work out.René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of Jabra said: "What truly excites me about our first true wireless earbuds is that they offer an experience that only Jabra can bring-to-life. We've used our R&D expertise from across the GN Group to deliver not just the most technically advanced true wireless sports earbuds, but actually the most complete cord-free experience for our customers. Jabra Elite Sport is an example of an intelligent sound solution that delivers calls and music very well, and does so much more besides".The Elite Sport supports all major smartphone operating systems (bothAndroid & iOS) and also has a focus on the in-call experience. This is thanks to earbuds that analyze external sounds and automatically switch to the earbud with least background noise. These state-of-the-art earbuds deliver superior audio quality for calls and music without wires.Designed with true freedom in mind, Jabra Elite Sport delivers a cord-free wearing style whether you choose to use one or both earbuds. They offer outstanding stereo sound for calls and music, as well as full sports functionality.With an array of ear gels and ear wings presented in-box, as well as foam tips for passive noise-cancellation and enhanced bass, you can be confident of a secure, comfortable fit. At the same time, audio pass-through allows you to hear your surroundings at the touch of a button.When it comes to phone calls, Jabra Elite Sport benefits from two integrated microphones in each earbud. One captures your voice and the other focuses on external noise. Together, the earbuds overlay the two feeds, identify the background noise and remove it, allowing you to take calls without interruption, listen to your favourite songs or hear in-ear training tips. If a call comes in whilst you're running, voice controls and audio prompts let you manage your calls without having to touch your phone. The earbud will run up to three hours of calls and music when fully charged – more than enough for most workouts – plus up to six hours of additional charge from the compact carry-case.With 77 percent** of people preferring to train without wires, (to avoid the cable getting caught and pulling the earbuds out), and 69 percent** regularly listening to music as they workout, it's no surprise the first offering in the Jabra Elite true-wireless franchise comes with sports credentials.Jabra Elite Sport delivers the most comprehensive range of audio training tools to ensure you have the perfect training companion with you, whatever your fitness level or work-out regime preference. This includes an advanced personalized fitness analysis thanks to an in-ear heart rate monitor with 90%+ accuracy and an integrated app that offers automatic fitness testing (VO2 Max measurement), race-time predictor and recovery advisor. The Jabra Sport Life app delivers these updates via real-time in-ear coaching to ensure an uninterrupted workout.The personalized VO2 Max data generated by Jabra Elite Sport, and captured by the app, allows you to track your fitness development over time. It uses intelligent in-ear coaching to provide real-time feedback based on your heart rate and fitness level. When you've finished your workout, the Jabra Sport Life app provides a range of information to help you improve your fitness level in the future, including distance covered, pace, route, calories burnt and training effect.As a training partner, Jabra Elite Sport has the added assurance of a three year extended warranty against sweat***, and being IP67 rated is tested to work for at least 30 minutes whilst submerged in up to one metre of water.Pioneers in sound, from sports earbudsto hearing aids, Jabra (as part of the GN Group) has used its unique understanding of high-quality sound in the development of Jabra Elite Sport. Created in collaboration with engineers from ReSound, a specialist in medical grade sound solutions and a world leader in Smart Hearing Aids, Jabra Elite Sport draws on more than 145 years of experience in hearing innovation and fit.