Taking anarchy out of bathroom: presenting an all new range of bathroom cabinets by woodenstreet.com

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Bathrooms, usually, are the smallest "rooms" in any home but are shared amongst almost all the members of the family. Also, each person has a different preference of toiletries. Thus, skincare and beauty products, lay strewn all across one's bath space, further cluttering the already limited area. Also, this mess poses serious occupational hazards, as one might trip over various product cases and end up sustaining minor or major injuries. To contain this mess, people often resort to the rickety and shoddy polymer bathroom cabinets, which besides being an inefficient solution for the problem, also look tacky and incongruous with the state of the art bath fittings people go for these days.

But all this and more is about to end now. With the newly launched range of sophisticated wooden bathroom cabinets by woodenstreet.com, you can bid a graceful goodbye to a chaotic bathroom, with flair. Crafted from premium quality hardwoods like mango and Sheesham, these cabinets come in four beautiful finishes to choose from, namely- mahogany, walnut, teak and honey. Woodenstreet's rich catalogue boasts of a carefully chosen selection of hand-picked designs, each of which undergoes stringent quality checks, for better customer satisfaction.

Bathroom cabinets are cupboards which are generally, placed above the sink or toilet to house toiletries and hygiene products. woodenstreet.com, with their team of skilled designers and artisans, always have a novel take on traditional patterns and come up with something innovative every time. And they do not disappoint this time either. The woodenstreet[Inserted: The wo] catalogue includes cabinets whose positioning is no longer restricted to over the wash basin or toilet. Versatile designs, which may be placed in any space you want them to be, including those which can be fitted even in your bathroom corners, are also available.

Each of these bathroom cabinets flaunts generous storage space and a popular aesthetic appeal, bringing organisation as well as flamboyance to your bathroom.

Bathroom cabinets available at woodenstreet.com come as open shelves, closed shelves or both incorporated into one designs. If you want your toiletries at an easy access and on display, you may choose an open shelve design. But if you want your skincare and beauty products etc. to be safely stocked in, closed cabinets are better suited for your purpose. Designs which are a combination of shelves and cupboards may be opted for if you want the best of both worlds.

Closed wooden bathroom cabinets available at wooodenstreet.com may have wood (opaque) or glass (see-through) doors. So, if you want your bath products tucked in safely, but at the same time, visible to you, that arrangement can be worked out by choosing a cabinet with sheer glass flaps. Over and above this, some designs also have a mirror incorporated into their frame, giving you a storage cupboard, dresser, vanity cabinet, all in one dwelling. What sets woodenstreet.com further apart from its contemporaries is the option to customise even the catalogue products as per customers' requirements. So, you may tweak the size, wood type, finish, etc., to acquire a bathroom cabinet, custom-made according to your necessities and personal taste.

To sum up, woodenstreet.com, with its range of beautiful wooden bathroom cabinets, which may be modified according to your requirements, provide Avant Garde, tailor-made solutions to your bathroom troubles. These cabinets are an excellent combination of panache and pragmatism. With these, you can say a resounding no to all your bathroom struggles that arise from the rampant disorganisation due to acute shortage of storage space in your bathroom. Moreover,these practical yet chic pieces of furniture are availed to you at very reasonable prices which are inclusive of all delivery and installation charges. So, visit woodenstreet.com and browse through their extensive catalogue to bring to your bathroom the much-needed organisation.

For more Details visit - https://www.woodenstreet.com/bathroom-cabinets

Tags:Bathroom Cabinets, Bathroom Furniture, Bathroom Shelves
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
