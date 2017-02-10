News By Tag
Taking anarchy out of bathroom: presenting an all new range of bathroom cabinets by woodenstreet.com
But all this and more is about to end now. With the newly launched range of sophisticated wooden bathroom cabinets by woodenstreet.com, you can bid a graceful goodbye to a chaotic bathroom, with flair. Crafted from premium quality hardwoods like mango and Sheesham, these cabinets come in four beautiful finishes to choose from, namely- mahogany, walnut, teak and honey. Woodenstreet's rich catalogue boasts of a carefully chosen selection of hand-picked designs, each of which undergoes stringent quality checks, for better customer satisfaction.
Bathroom cabinets are cupboards which are generally, placed above the sink or toilet to house toiletries and hygiene products. woodenstreet.com, with their team of skilled designers and artisans, always have a novel take on traditional patterns and come up with something innovative every time. And they do not disappoint this time either. The woodenstreet[
Each of these bathroom cabinets flaunts generous storage space and a popular aesthetic appeal, bringing organisation as well as flamboyance to your bathroom.
Bathroom cabinets available at woodenstreet.com come as open shelves, closed shelves or both incorporated into one designs. If you want your toiletries at an easy access and on display, you may choose an open shelve design. But if you want your skincare and beauty products etc. to be safely stocked in, closed cabinets are better suited for your purpose. Designs which are a combination of shelves and cupboards may be opted for if you want the best of both worlds.
Closed wooden bathroom cabinets available at wooodenstreet.com may have wood (opaque) or glass (see-through)
To sum up, woodenstreet.com, with its range of beautiful wooden bathroom cabinets, which may be modified according to your requirements, provide Avant Garde, tailor-made solutions to your bathroom troubles. These cabinets are an excellent combination of panache and pragmatism. With these, you can say a resounding no to all your bathroom struggles that arise from the rampant disorganisation due to acute shortage of storage space in your bathroom. Moreover,these practical yet chic pieces of furniture are availed to you at very reasonable prices which are inclusive of all delivery and installation charges. So, visit woodenstreet.com and browse through their extensive catalogue to bring to your bathroom the much-needed organisation.
