eProseed to co-organize Oracle Cloud Application Development Summit in Dubai

eProseed will co-organize the forthcoming Oracle Cloud Application Development and Deploy Summit in Dubai. The summit will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's highest skilled specialists, and selected customers from Middle East and North Africa countries (MENA), a region in which eProseed is very active with offices in Beirut (Lebanon), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).