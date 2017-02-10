Country(s)
Industry News
eProseed to co-organize Oracle Cloud Application Development Summit in Dubai
eProseed will co-organize the forthcoming Oracle Cloud Application Development and Deploy Summit in Dubai. The summit will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's highest skilled specialists, and selected customers from Middle East and North Africa countries (MENA), a region in which eProseed is very active with offices in Beirut (Lebanon), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
The goal of the summit is to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with the Oracle Product Management and Engineering teams in order to provide feedback and help shape the future direction of Oracle's Cloud strategy. The participants of the summit will have a unique opportunity to share ideas, best practices, business use cases and solutions as well as learn from the experience of other Oracle customers drawn from multiple industries.
eProseed's ACE Directors and members of Oracle's Product Management and Engineering teams will discuss, with a group of hand-picked participants, the transformation now taking place in the market as organizations are moving their business models to the cloud.
"This summit is a chance for us to share our vision and our enthusiasm with selected customers in the presence of Oracle's top product strategists and technical leaders", Geoffroy de Lamalle comments. "On this occasion, one of our customers will showcase concrete business use cases and impart his best practices for making the most of Oracle's technology solutions to his peers from the MENA region", he adds.
The Oracle Cloud Application Development and Deploy Summit is the natural evolution of the former Oracle Customer Advisory Board meetings in the area of Java Cloud Service, Application Container Cloud, WebLogic Server, Coherence, Microservices, and Cloud Native computing.
About eProseed
eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 8 Oracle ACE Directors and 14 Oracle Excellence Awards in the last 7 years, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems. eProseed is also the publisher of FSIP, a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities.
eProseed's portfolio of business applications and business accelerators is built on state-of-the-
Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).
Contact
Alexandra Toma
Phone: +40 767 670 566
alexandra.toma@
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse