February 2017
Samsung launches India's First Curved Gaming Monitor

About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies.
 
 
CONNAUGHT PLACE, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- New Delhi, February 2, 2017 – Samsung Electronics launched India's First curved gaming monitor today. It is the most curved monitor in the world with a radius of 1800mm, providing a more comfortable and an immersive gaming experience to gamers. The curved gaming monitor which comes with a host of exciting features like 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, making a perfect delight for gamers in India. With the introduction of quantum dot technology in the curved gaming monitors, it offers a level of picture quality like the industry has never seen before.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Puneet Sethi, Director, CE B2B Business, Samsung India Electronics said "Gamers are demanding an advanced display technologies in monitors in order to experience every nuance of a game. There is a need for better monitors for enhanced gaming experience in the country. At Samsung, we are committed to offer our customers the very best of features and technology. The launch of this curved gaming monitor is a step in that direction and I am sure that it will be a trend-setter in the gaming zone."

Designed specifically for professional and hardcore gamers, the LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 curved gaming monitor unites the visual refinement of Samsung's Quantum Dot picture technology with the comfort and widespread view of its curved gaming monitors to create the ultimate gaming experience. A host of gamer-friendly features provide more customized and enjoyable experience. Various ergonomics such as HAS, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt provides an optimized gaming experience.

FAST SPEED AND SMOOTH GAME PLAY

By combining Samsung's advanced motion blur reduction technology with its VA panel, the LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 is the first curved gaming monitor to produce a 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT). The rapid MPRT rate reduces display transitions between moving and animated objects, and in turn eliminates potential visual distractions.

The LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 also leverages integrated AMD FreeSync Technology over HDMI functionality to synchronize the screen's 144 Hz refresh rate with users'  AMD graphics cards. This connectivity minimizes image tearing, input latency and stutter that can disrupt gameplay and escalate visual fatigue

QUANTUM DOT TECHNOLOGY

Samsung's curved gaming monitor comes with the Quantum Dot technology which enables more vibrant and natural colours. The overall affect is an incredible true-to-life picture on screen. The added luminance gives the monitor a 3000:1 contrast ratio and reveals previously-hidden gaming details in both light and dark settings. Quantum Dot display curved gaming monitor creates an unprecedented visual experience that no gamer has ever experienced.

GAMING AT THE NEXT LEVEL

The LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 curved gaming monitor is designed with gamers in mind with a range of user-friendly gaming UX that drives more convenient and easily-accessible game management. The CFG70 includes a dedicated gaming interface with an intuitive settings dashboard to better allow gamers to modify and personalize their gameplay settings. Each curved gaming monitor also offers a series of hotkeys on the front and back of the display for users to easily adjust gameplay settings.

To further inspire gamer immersion and bring out the best in even the most complex game designs, compatibility with the FPS, RTS, RPG and AOS genres, each curved gaming monitor undergoes rigorous pre-shipment factory calibration. This process optimizes various settings, including contrast ratios, black gamma levels for enhanced brightness and white balance levels for temperature management. As a result, gamers can enjoy a sharp and brilliant picture

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Samsung curved monitor LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 will be available with MRP of Rs 35,000 & Rs 42,000 respectively

About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/in

Media Contact
Antara Chatterjee
09289000331
antara.chatterjee@adlift.com
