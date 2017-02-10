Terra Kulture To Launch Grand Theatre

terra arena

-- Leading art, culture, lifestyle and educational centre, Terra Kulture is set to launch the first privately owned technology equipped modern arts theatre in the whole of Nigeria. Located in Victoria Island, the heart of Lagos, Terra Kulture has proven to be the one stop destination for culture and art enthusiasts.Born out of the desire to fill a significant gap in the theatre industry, this 400-seater state-of-the-art theatre will be the first of its kind.Over the years, Terra Kulture has developed and maintained its reputation as the hub for stage productions by both local and international companies. This initiative of the company not only gives the theatre industry a boost but also reinforces the position of Lagos as the leading destination for premium entertainment in Nigeria.The theatre which also doubles as a movie screening venue will be set to host a range of shows, plays and musicals when it launches. It will also play the challenging role of providing Lagos, its environs, and Nigeria with a wide schedule of theatre, comedy, music and dance. However, being a creation that is pioneered and driven by Terra Kulture CEO, Bolanle Austen Peters, there is no doubt of its ability to deliver on its purpose.It is noteworthy that Terra Kulture is also consulting for the Lagos State Government to build additional theaters across Lagos to boost the Governor's initiative to create employment for the youth.With its worldwide acclaimed productions, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions will be taking the renowned world class SARO THE MUSICAL 2 to London's West end in August 2017 at the prestigious Shaw theatre.Terra Kulture | Art, Culture, Lifestyle and Educational Centre