DesignBids Launches New 3D Tool to Let Homeowners Design Their Interiors in Virtual Reality
DesignBids has just launched its new and intriguing 3D tool that is not just meant to create a design but allows the user to see it in Virtual Reality too.
Virtual Reality. All visible products (furniture, décor items and accessories)
The new tool comes with easy customization, smooth usability, 2D/3D designing modes and free usage. From creating walls, windows, doors, flooring to crafting space with dividers, adding, moving and customizing furniture, choosing wall color, textures and accessories to every minute detail in a room, can be readily achieved with this 3D tool.
Conversations with the tech team
While elaborating on the idea behind the website and the new feature, Aadil Hasan, a senior developer said "Our intention of launching this tool was to make the concept of designing accessible to homeowners, amateurs, common man and all those who still feel that interior designing isn't affordable". Speaking on the usability and simplicity of the 3D tool, Vishnu A. Venu, who handles the Backend tech, commented "The 3D tool is really easy to understand and handle. Designers can quickly come up with designs using all features, basic and integrated. The best part is that every furniture and accessory can be customized accordingly"
About DesignBids
With the intention of making interior designing affordable, DesignBids was founded in November 2015 by IIT Roorkee alumni and has Ambarish Raghuvanshi (ex-CFO, Infoedge) as a member of the board committee. DesignBids is a platform which brings together all pieces and people that one needs to plan, design and execute their interiors. The aim is to digitize the construction industry, and to create an ecosystem within itself. For more information on the company, log onto https://www.designbids.in/
