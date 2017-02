DesignBids Launches New 3D Tool to Let Homeowners Design Their Interiors in Virtual Reality

DesignBids has just launched its new and intriguing 3D tool that is not just meant to create a design but allows the user to see it in Virtual Reality too.

-- DesignBids is out with its new 3D tool that is not meant for professionals alone but is crafted to make even homeowners design their interiors with ease. With an easy-to-use interface, drag and drop option along with numerous furniture and accessory choices, this handy feature will allow users to create multiple designs before zeroing down on one.The main features in the 3D tool (https://designbids.in/diy-landing)are VR visualization and the use of real products. With VR visualization, once the design is complete, it can be viewed in 3D walkthrough as spherical images and in 360Virtual Reality. All visible products (furniture, décor items and accessories)are real and are available either online or can be bought from offline stores.The new tool comes with easy customization, smooth usability, 2D/3D designing modes and free usage. From creating walls, windows, doors, flooring to crafting space with dividers, adding, moving and customizing furniture, choosing wall color, textures and accessories to every minute detail in a room, can be readily achieved with this 3D tool.While elaborating on the idea behind the website and the new feature, Aadil Hasan, a senior developer said "Our intention of launching this tool was to make the concept of designing accessible to homeowners, amateurs, common man and all those who still feel that interior designing isn't affordable". Speaking on the usability and simplicity of the 3D tool, Vishnu A. Venu, who handles the Backend tech, commented "The 3D tool is really easy to understand and handle. Designers can quickly come up with designs using all features, basic and integrated. The best part is that every furniture and accessory can be customized accordingly"With the intention of making interior designing affordable, DesignBids was founded in November 2015 by IIT Roorkee alumni and has Ambarish Raghuvanshi (ex-CFO, Infoedge) as a member of the board committee. DesignBids is a platform which brings together all pieces and people that one needs to plan, design and execute their interiors. The aim is to digitize the construction industry, and to create an ecosystem within itself. For more information on the company, log onto https://www.designbids.in/