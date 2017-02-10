 
Industry News





Cinematic Artistry teams up with Chinese Production Company to Produce new Drama to Release in China

 
 
Listed Under

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Cinematic Artistry, headquartered in Los Angeles, has teamed up with Beijing Haiyan Heqing Film Culture Ltd. Co. and PurpleOne Productions to produce the feature film Little Ma's Autumn, alternatively titled in the U.S. Marco, for the world's second-largest movie market.

Filming in the United States recently completed the second week of February, 2017.  Production will continue and finish overseas in China.  The film is slated for release in Asia.

Producer Christina Jo'Leigh of Cinematic Artistry said, "We are deeply humbled to work alongside such passionate and professional partners.  It is our utmost desire to build an enduring relationship with the common goal of bringing relevant and engaging entertainment to market that will have a positive impact on the next generation."

China has been a focal point for Hollywood studios in recent years as the U.S. film market has slowed. In 2015, China's box office totaled $6.8 billion, up 49% from the previous year, according to consulting firm Artisan Gateway. The North American box office also had its biggest year in 2015 at $11.1 billion, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

Although China's box office ended the year in 2016 with its smallest growth in a decade, the outlook for entertainment alliances remains strong. China accounted for 18.8% of worldwide movie ticket sales last year, versus 7.5% in 2012, according to research firm comScore.  Box office experts hold to predictions that China's ticket sales will overtake those in the United States and Canada within the next few years.

Official Site:       http://cinematicartistry.com/
Facebook:          https://www.facebook.com/CinematicArtistry/
Twitter:          https://twitter.com/CinematicArt
Instagram:          https://www.instagram.com/cinematicartistry/

ABOUT CINEMATIC ARTISTRY

Founded in 2009, Cinematic Artistry is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA · USA.  Since its inception, it has been committed to forming collaborations that serve as a cultural bridge with American audiences.

Christina Jo'Leigh
***@cinematicartistry.com
End
