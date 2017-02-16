News By Tag
Postek Printer Dealer and Distributor in India
Indian Barcode Corporation is a Asia's No - 1 Barcode Solution provider. We also provides all types of Postek Printers and there Service and Support. For more info Contact at gm@indianbarcode.com or Call us at +91-9717122688
We at Indian Barcode Corporation (Mindware) is the trust over above 19 years is the one of the most popular and innovative Manufacturer for different types of Labels and Ribbons and their consumables and mainly distributer for various type of the Barcode printers like Zebra, Godex, Citizen, Argox, Toshiba, Postek and many more and also Barcode Scanners like Symbol, Agrox, Honeywell, Zebra, Datalogic, Opticon and many more. It provides their services mainly in all over the India as well as other countries.
We take self-regards in the variety of our products and our ability to deliver with the speed constancy; flexibility and responsibility soften demanded in today's business environment.
We Indian Barcode Corporation have stepped ahead in the world of the Postek Barcode Printer Series Postek C168 as we have become the Authorized Partner of the Postek C168/200s, Postek C168/300s etc.
Indian Barcode Corporation is the paramount distributer of Postek printers. Postek printers can print on a large Varity of materials. Our main focus is on the Postek Barcode Printers to satisfy the needs of the end users of the Retail, Shopping malls, Chemicals Industries, Pharmaceuticals Industries, Packaging Industries and many more.
Postek C168/200s Printer:-
We are dealer of Postek C168/200s Printer. The C168 Series gives an affordable choice to meet your barcode label printing needs when space is limited. It comes standard with both thermal transfer and direct thermal printing modes and is built with one-piece chassis, top-of-the-line mechanics, reliable electronics and high-end Print heads, thereby delivering a sturdy platform for smooth printing and outstanding durability
Postek C168/200s Printer Specification:
Postek C168/200s Printer is a 203 dpi Thermal transfer and Direct thermal printing, 4 ips, 2MB FLASH ROM, 8MB SDRAM, 32-bit ARM Processor, Reflective media sensor, RS-232 Serial and USB.
Postek C168/300s Printer:-
The Postek C168/300s compact printer meets all of your barcode label printing needs within your budgetary constraints. Its compact design addresses your space limitations. Quality, reliability, performance and functionality have not been sacrificed to offer a printer that satisfies all of these needs.
Postek C168/300s Printer Specification:
Postek C168/300s Printer 300 dpi Thermal transfer and Direct thermal printing, 3 ips, 2MB FLASH ROM, 8MB SDRAM, 32-bit ARM Processor, Reflective media sensor, RS-232 Serial and USB.
Postek C168 Printer Label:-
Indian Barcode Corporation is the biggest manufacturer of Labels and Ribbons
Postek C168 printer is used Thermal labels and Polyester labels.
Thermal Labels: In Indian Barcode Corporation is the biggest manufacturer of Labels and Ribbons Thermal Paper Rolls are available in both printed and non printed form. We use premium quality Thermal Paper which are smooth, dust free, joint free for clear and fast printing and produces black and sharp images. When you need to print labels on demand, direct thermal labels and thermal transfer labels from Electronic Imaging Materials, are affordable, easy-to-use solutions.
Polyester labels: Indian barcode offers excellent abrasion and chemical resistance. Heavy adhesive coat weight for textured surfaces. Excellent adhesion to low surface energy plastics, powder paint coatings and oily metal surfaces. Polyester labels are designed to be used in the most rugged applications including, outdoor, extreme temperatures and environments where chemical interaction is common.
Postek C168 Printer Ribbons:-
Wax Ribbon: Wax Thermal Ribbons provide outstanding print quality, combined with chemical and solvent resistance. Wax thermal ribbons are smear and scratch resistance on paper and synthetic label stocks.
We have TSC/Zebra/Toshiba/
Wax Resin Ribbon: The perfect high quality resolution images on a wide variety of label stocks and has good resistance to smudging and scratching. The ultra smooth back-coating provides unparalleled print-head protection, while the superior ink coating delivers the darkest, most durable images. It can be printed at high speeds up to 10 inches per second and prints on a wide range of papers and synthetic films.
Resin Ribbon: It has the highest mechanical demands and very good resistance against chemicals and solvents. Extremely fine and high resolving printout, suitable for postek printers.
Indian Barcode Corporation is the biggest Dealer of Postek Barcode Printer. For any query and suggestion regarding Postek Printer call us on +91-9717122688 or write us at gm@indianbarcode.com
For any query contact us: -
Indian Barcode Corporation.
S-4, Plot No - 7, Pok-7, Pankaj Plaza,
Sector-12, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110078, India
Phone No. - +91-011-28032434/
Email Id: gm@indianbarcode.com Visit us http://www.indianbarcode.com
Contact
Indian Barcode Corporation - Gulshan Marwah
***@indianbarcode.com
