Causes Behind Emerging Heart Problems in the World
The topic talks about the common heart problems and also gives brief information about the new technologies and methods that Primus International Super Speciality Hospital staff uses for treating a heart problem.
Heart pumps blood through the blood vessels of the circulatory system. Cardiology is the medical branch which deals with the problems or diseases of the heart. And, the person who carried out the treatment is called a cardiologist. Cardiologists treat your heart-related problems through the Best Cardiology Therapy in Nigeria and other methods. The treatment procedure depends on your condition and severity of your disease. There are a number of heart diseases that may affect heart function:
•Coronary artery heart disorder usually affects the arteries of the heart
•Valvular diseases basically affects the functioning of the heart valves
•Cardiomyopathy is related to heart muscles
•Heart rhythm disturbance affects the electrical condition
•Heart infections are related to the structural problems of the heart that develop before birth
In the abovementioned heart problems coronary heart diseases is the commonest one. Arteries supply blood to the heart muscle and it occurs when there is a buildup of cholesterol plaque inside the artery walls. As the time passes by, this buildup of plaque may partially block the artery and decrease the blood flow. The heart attack commonly occurs when a plaque ruptures and forms a clot in the artery resulting in a complete blockage. There are some common and classic signs and symptoms of coronary heart diseases:
•Chest pain- This pain may move to the arm, neck or back.
•Shortness of breath
•Nausea
•Sweating
•Irregular heartbeat
The heart diseases can be diagnosed through imagining techniques; this specialty of medicine is called radiology. There are a number of hospitals and cardiologists who run various cardiovascular radiological programmes. Using the diagnostic tests, a cardiologist can:
•Screen for heart disorder or disorder of the blood vessels
•Determine the causes of your symptoms
•Monitor disease and determine whether treatment is working
Primus International Super Specialty Hospital in Nigeria provides you with an expert team of cardiologists to deliver expert care for your heart. The hospital has been offering a broad spectrum of Cardiac Services in Abuja, Nigeria, from non invasive tests to diagnostic heart catheterizations. With a phenomenal state-of-the-
The hospital provides a wide array of heart care services enveloped with compassion and outstanding expertise. In case you are feeling a chest pain, our emergency department, equipped with maximum modern amenities and technologies provides you prompt care. Our World Class Cardiologists treat a heart attack effectively and offer solutions to a number of problems, including:
•Coronary artery disease
•Heart valve disease
•Heart failure
•High blood pressure
•Congenital heart disease
•Anuerysm
•Stroke, heart attack and angina
The Hospital can be reached at:
Website: http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com
Address - Karu New Extension, Abuja, Nigeria
Phone: +234-8127777751-
Email: info@primushospitalnigeria.com
Contact
Primus Hospital
+2348127777751
info@primushospitalnigeria.com
