 
News By Tag
* Cardiology Therapy in Nigeria
* Radiology Therapist
* Radiological Therapy Nigeria
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Abuja
  Abuja
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Causes Behind Emerging Heart Problems in the World

The topic talks about the common heart problems and also gives brief information about the new technologies and methods that Primus International Super Speciality Hospital staff uses for treating a heart problem.
 
 
Cardiology Services
Cardiology Services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cardiology Therapy in Nigeria
Radiology Therapist
Radiological Therapy Nigeria

Industry:
Health

Location:
Abuja - Abuja - Nigeria

Subject:
Services

ABUJA, Nigeria - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Despite the emergence and proliferation of latest technological tools, equipments and gears, people have not been able to find sufficient rest and peace of mind. With the development of technology, the work pressure has also increased, significantly. The excess of work doesn't let people to pay attention to their own body and comforts. Nowadays, the trend of smoking, drinking, bad food habits and negligence towards physical exercise has become very common. It's not the case of any particular country, but it's a global phenomenon. This situation has led to the emergence of a number of heart diseases and wrecked havoc. People from different age groups and classes are becoming the victims of heart problems. Since heart is one of the most important and precious organs of the human body, we can't take these diseases for granted.

Heart pumps blood through the blood vessels of the circulatory system. Cardiology is the medical branch which deals with the problems or diseases of the heart. And, the person who carried out the treatment is called a cardiologist. Cardiologists treat your heart-related problems through the Best Cardiology Therapy in Nigeria and other methods. The treatment procedure depends on your condition and severity of your disease. There are a number of heart diseases that may affect heart function:

•Coronary artery heart disorder usually affects the arteries of the heart

•Valvular diseases basically affects the functioning of the heart valves

•Cardiomyopathy is related to heart muscles

•Heart rhythm disturbance affects  the electrical condition

•Heart infections are related to the structural problems of the heart that develop before birth

In the abovementioned heart problems coronary heart diseases is the commonest one. Arteries supply blood to the heart muscle and it occurs when there is a buildup of cholesterol plaque inside the artery walls. As the time passes by, this buildup of plaque may partially block the artery and decrease the blood flow. The heart attack commonly occurs when a plaque ruptures and forms a clot in the artery resulting in a complete blockage. There are some common and classic signs and symptoms of coronary heart diseases:

•Chest pain- This pain may move to the arm, neck or back.

•Shortness of breath

•Nausea

•Sweating

•Irregular heartbeat

The heart diseases can be diagnosed through imagining techniques; this specialty of medicine is called radiology. There are a number of hospitals and cardiologists who run various cardiovascular radiological programmes. Using the diagnostic tests, a cardiologist can:

•Screen for heart disorder or disorder of the blood vessels

•Determine the causes of your symptoms

•Monitor disease and determine whether treatment is working

Primus International Super Specialty Hospital in Nigeria provides you with an expert team of cardiologists to deliver expert care for your heart. The hospital has been offering a broad spectrum of Cardiac Services in Abuja, Nigeria, from non invasive tests to diagnostic heart catheterizations. With a phenomenal state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technologies and expert radiology therapist, the hospital is dedicated to treat not only to the diseases, but also to the patients.

Read More - http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com/cardiology.html

The hospital provides a wide array of heart care services enveloped with compassion and outstanding expertise. In case you are feeling a chest pain, our emergency department, equipped with maximum modern amenities and technologies provides you prompt care. Our World Class Cardiologists treat a heart attack effectively and offer solutions to a number of problems, including:

•Coronary artery disease

•Heart valve disease

•Heart failure

•High blood pressure

•Congenital heart disease

•Anuerysm

•Stroke, heart attack and angina

The Hospital can be reached at:

Website: http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com

Address - Karu New Extension, Abuja, Nigeria

Phone: +234-8127777751-52

Email: info@primushospitalnigeria.com

Contact
Primus Hospital
+2348127777751
info@primushospitalnigeria.com
End
Source:Primus International Super Speciality Hospital
Email:***@primushospitalnigeria.com
Tags:Cardiology Therapy in Nigeria, Radiology Therapist, Radiological Therapy Nigeria
Industry:Health
Location:Abuja - Abuja - Nigeria
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Primus Hospital Nigeria PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share