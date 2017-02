Causes Behind Emerging Heart Problems in the World

The topic talks about the common heart problems and also gives brief information about the new technologies and methods that Primus International Super Speciality Hospital staff uses for treating a heart problem.

-- Despite the emergence and proliferation of latest technological tools, equipments and gears, people have not been able to find sufficient rest and peace of mind. With the development of technology, the work pressure has also increased, significantly. The excess of work doesn't let people to pay attention to their own body and comforts. Nowadays, the trend of smoking, drinking, bad food habits and negligence towards physical exercise has become very common. It's not the case of any particular country, but it's a global phenomenon. This situation has led to the emergence of a number of heart diseases and wrecked havoc. People from different age groups and classes are becoming the victims of heart problems. Since heart is one of the most important and precious organs of the human body, we can't take these diseases for granted.Heart pumps blood through the blood vessels of the circulatory system. Cardiology is the medical branch which deals with the problems or diseases of the heart. And, the person who carried out the treatment is called a cardiologist. Cardiologists treat your heart-related problems through theand other methods. The treatment procedure depends on your condition and severity of your disease. There are a number of heart diseases that may affect heart function:•Coronary artery heart disorder usually affects the arteries of the heart•Valvular diseases basically affects the functioning of the heart valves•Cardiomyopathy is related to heart muscles•Heart rhythm disturbance affects the electrical condition•Heart infections are related to the structural problems of the heart that develop before birthIn the abovementioned heart problems coronary heart diseases is the commonest one. Arteries supply blood to the heart muscle and it occurs when there is a buildup of cholesterol plaque inside the artery walls. As the time passes by, this buildup of plaque may partially block the artery and decrease the blood flow. The heart attack commonly occurs when a plaque ruptures and forms a clot in the artery resulting in a complete blockage. There are some common and classic signs and symptoms of coronary heart diseases:•Chest pain- This pain may move to the arm, neck or back.•Shortness of breath•Nausea•Sweating•Irregular heartbeatThe heart diseases can be diagnosed through imagining techniques; this specialty of medicine is called radiology. There are a number of hospitals and cardiologists who run various cardiovascular radiological programmes. Using the diagnostic tests, a cardiologist can:•Screen for heart disorder or disorder of the blood vessels•Determine the causes of your symptoms•Monitor disease and determine whether treatment is workingin Nigeria provides you with an expert team of cardiologists to deliver expert care for your heart. The hospital has been offering a broad spectrum of, Nigeria, from non invasive tests to diagnostic heart catheterizations. With a phenomenal state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technologies and expert radiology therapist, the hospital is dedicated to treat not only to the diseases, but also to the patients.The hospital provides a wide array of heart care services enveloped with compassion and outstanding expertise. In case you are feeling a chest pain, our emergency department, equipped with maximum modern amenities and technologies provides you prompt care. Ourtreat a heart attack effectively and offer solutions to a number of problems, including:•Coronary artery disease•Heart valve disease•Heart failure•High blood pressure•Congenital heart disease•Anuerysm•Stroke, heart attack and anginaWebsite: http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com Address - Karu New Extension, Abuja, NigeriaPhone: +234-8127777751-52Email: info@primushospitalnigeria.com