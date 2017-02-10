News By Tag
MIG Express, Member of ACEX in USA, Struggles against International Terrorism
The member of ACEX Alliance in Boston became the member of the Customs Trade Partnership against Terrorism (C-TPAT) program.
C-TPAT was launched in 2001 and program members, organizations in all supply chain sectors fully cooperate with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish acceptable security practices throughout their entire logistics operation.
"Normally it takes about 3 – 6 months to obtain the certificate, - comments Irog Mihailov, the head of MIG Express. – "However not all companies receive positive decision on participation in the program. We started the process on December 5 and received the certificate on January 17, what is considered rather fast".
In order to enter into the program the alliance member in the USA had to carry out preparatory work, namely:
· Conduct a comprehensive assessment of supply chain security using C-TPAT security guidelines developed by Customs;
· Complete and submit a response to Customs of the supply chain security questionnaire;
· Develop and implement a program to enhance security throughout the supply chain in accordance with C-TPAT guidelines;
· And Communicate C-TPAT guidelines to other companies in the supply chain, and work toward building the guidelines into relationships with these companies.
The companies which cooperate with CBP should sign the agreement on protection of supply chain, define weak points in safety protection and use efficient safety measures among which are the following:
· Security Procedures (Written procedures to assure C-TPAT security practices are in place).
· Physical Access Controls (Works to prevent unauthorized entry to trucks, trailers and facilities)
· Personnel Security (Pre-Employment Verification – Verify employment history and references for all applicants)
· Physical Security (Procedures are in place to prevent or deter unauthorized personnel from gaining access to our facilities and trailers)
· Information & Technology Security (All computers are password protected. Employees are informed to change their passwords on a regular basis. A third party company monitors our computer systems and servers for any improper access or tampering).
In addition to high quality security system the C-TPAT program members use significant benefits for consignors and logistic services providers, including:
· Fewer customs inspections.
· Faster border crossings. Members can use special lanes designated for C-TPAT partners at border crossings, and can move to the front of the line during inspection.
· Enhanced brand reputation. Participating in a national security program reflects the company's commitment to cargo safety.
For the Russian partners this means that MIG Express will be able to improve quality of services and speed up cargo deliveries.
