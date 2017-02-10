 
News By Tag
* Breaking Entertainment News
* Vampire Ball
* Music News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Rachele Royale to headline Endless Night Vampire Ball

Sirius XM recording artist Rachele Royale is bringing her darkest, sexiest and most sensual songs to the Endless Night Vampire Ball's Los Angeles debut.
 
 
Ticket Giveaway for Endless Night Vampire Ball Los Angeles 2017
Ticket Giveaway for Endless Night Vampire Ball Los Angeles 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Breaking Entertainment News
* Vampire Ball
* Music News

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Sirius XM/CPG Music recording artist Rachele Royale will headline the globally successful Vampire Ball, "Endless Night" which debuts in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 20th.

Royale, who is on the heels of appearing and performing in Antoine Fuqua's hit television series "Ice" (Audience Network), has also released two stunning singles and videos: "Diamond Girl" which she performed for the TV series "Ice" and "Circus Life". Multi-award winning director TJ Scott best known for his shows, "Gotham", "Bates Motel", Stephen King's "The Mist" directed.

Endless Night is produced by Impresario, Huffington Post journalist and master fangsmith Father Sebastiaan.  Los Angeles marks the newest addition to the Vampire Ball's global tour, which includes Paris, New York, Vienna, Dallas, Berlin, Tampa, Amsterdam and New Orleans.

The red carpet, star studded evening will take place on Sunday, February 19th at The Globe Theatre, downtown Los Angeles.  All guests are required to wear a costume, while entertainment will include burlesque performances, a voodoo ceremony and Rachele Royale on the main stage.

Rachele Royale has been described as an provocative mix of Lana del Rey and Amy Winehouse.  An award winning ballet and modern jazz dancer, a successful model and actress, Rachele Royale's multi-threat performance, always leaves the audience wanting more.

For more on the event, www.EndlessNight.com

Follow Rachele Royale @RacheleRoyale (T), @RacheleRoyaleMusic (F, I)

https://www.youtube.com/user/RacheleRoyaleMusic (YT)

Enter now to win two tickets to the Endless Night Vampire Ball: https://tinyurl.com/Vball17

Media Contact
Cinematic Pictures Group
310-860-7774
media@ppmg.info
End
Source:CPG Music
Email:***@ppmg.info Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Popular Press Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share