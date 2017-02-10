 
News By Tag
* Sftp
* Security
* Silvershield
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

InSync Microproducts to be the exclusive distribution partner for Extenua SilverSHielD-Gov SFTP

An easy-to-use, powerful and reliable SSH2 and SFTP server which implements a full US Department of Defense 5220.22-M File Wipe Method and can create a PCI or HIPAA compliant file transfer system with ease
 
 
SilverShield-Gov from InSync Microproducts
SilverShield-Gov from InSync Microproducts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sftp
* Security
* Silvershield

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- InSync Microproducts, a Silicon Valley based technology solutions innovator, and Extenua are pleased to announce SilverSHielD-Gov. SilverSHielD-Gov will be distributed exclusively from InSync Microproducts and is available immediately at https://insyncmicro.com/home/485718-silvershield-gov.html and yearly maintenance is available at https://insyncmicro.com/home/485719-silvershield-gov-maintenance-license-one-year-maintenance.html

"SilverSHielD is already a popular SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) software and we are pleased to enhance the capabilities with SilverSHielD-Gov" explained Steve Viscotti, CEO at Extenua. "With InSync Microproducts extensive expertise in network storage they have been able to identify a significant Government requirement and, working together, we developed SilverSHielD-Gov based on true customer needs."

Key feature highlights of SilverSHielD-Gov include the following:

  · An easy-to-use, powerful and reliable SSH2 and SFTP server
  · Implements a full US Department of Defense 5220.22-M File Wipe Method
  · Can create a PCI or HIPAA compliant file transfer system with ease
  · Backup Cisco UC platform in an integrated fashion without complication

SilverSHielD-Gov's potential usage in various highly regulated markets goes far beyond just Government and into such industries as Healthcare, Financial Services or Human Resources. While engineered with some of the highest standards and regulations for adherence of Federal Government security standards, there is no reason why this same level of security cannot be applied to other industries.

"Most of us hear about major data breaches almost on a daily basis and cyber-hacking is clearly on the rise so organizations must be prepared.", said Bill Orlowski, Director of Marketing at InSync Microproducts. "InSync Microproducts is uniquely qualified to offer one of the most secure network, as well as storage, platforms in the industry and this starts with SilverSHielD-Gov as a core part of our strategy for many reasons."

SilverSHielD-Gov will debut at the ATARC Federal Cloud & Data Center Summit on February 16, 2017 | Marriott Metro Center | Washington, DC.

InSync Microproducts Media Relations Contact | E-mail: media@insyncmicro.com | Voice: (844) 605-8196

About InSync Microproducts

InSync Microproducts, a Silicon Valley based innovator, provides secured storage, HPC and Cloud solutions. InSync Microproducts offer a comprehensive portfolio of products from Servers and Workstations to integrated, turn-key HPC Clusters and cluster management software.

About Extenua

Extenua technology dramatically improves the way companies handle data security management and secure cloud access. Our Mission: To be the world's leading innovator of trusted enterprise security & cloud storage access. We are challenging the conventional, for extraordinary outcomes.

Media Contact
InSync Microproducts
Bill Orlowski
8446058196
***@insyncmicro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@insyncmicro.com
Posted By:***@insyncmicro.com Email Verified
Tags:Sftp, Security, Silvershield
Industry:Security
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
InSync Microproducts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share