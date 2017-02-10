News By Tag
InSync Microproducts to be the exclusive distribution partner for Extenua SilverSHielD-Gov SFTP
An easy-to-use, powerful and reliable SSH2 and SFTP server which implements a full US Department of Defense 5220.22-M File Wipe Method and can create a PCI or HIPAA compliant file transfer system with ease
"SilverSHielD is already a popular SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) software and we are pleased to enhance the capabilities with SilverSHielD-
Key feature highlights of SilverSHielD-
· An easy-to-use, powerful and reliable SSH2 and SFTP server
· Implements a full US Department of Defense 5220.22-M File Wipe Method
· Can create a PCI or HIPAA compliant file transfer system with ease
· Backup Cisco UC platform in an integrated fashion without complication
SilverSHielD-
"Most of us hear about major data breaches almost on a daily basis and cyber-hacking is clearly on the rise so organizations must be prepared.", said Bill Orlowski, Director of Marketing at InSync Microproducts. "InSync Microproducts is uniquely qualified to offer one of the most secure network, as well as storage, platforms in the industry and this starts with SilverSHielD-
SilverSHielD-
InSync Microproducts Media Relations Contact | E-mail: media@insyncmicro.com | Voice: (844) 605-8196
About InSync Microproducts
InSync Microproducts, a Silicon Valley based innovator, provides secured storage, HPC and Cloud solutions. InSync Microproducts offer a comprehensive portfolio of products from Servers and Workstations to integrated, turn-key HPC Clusters and cluster management software.
About Extenua
Extenua technology dramatically improves the way companies handle data security management and secure cloud access. Our Mission: To be the world's leading innovator of trusted enterprise security & cloud storage access. We are challenging the conventional, for extraordinary outcomes.
Media Contact
InSync Microproducts
Bill Orlowski
8446058196
***@insyncmicro.com
