 
News By Tag
* FR Clothing
* FR coveralls
* FR shirts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Launching of new value range of Fire resistant clothing

The new range comprises of two distinct product lines, viz. Summer Collection and Winter Collection.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
FR Clothing
FR coveralls
FR shirts

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Dubai - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Products

DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- TaraSafe, the leading manufacturer and exporter of Flame Resistant Clothing from India announced that they would be launching a new value range for all their customers globally. The company, which prides itself on manufacturing high quality Fire Retardant Workwear for various end use applications, will be launching these products initially in the European and American markets followed by the rest of the world.

"We are thrilled to bring this new range into the market and we are sure that this will be extremely beneficial for our existing clients as well as for new clients looking for basic FR protection", says director of TaraSafe International, Vivek Lohia. "This new range comprises of 2 distinct product lines, viz. Summer Collection and Winter Collection.  The winter collection has a FR Coverall design and a FR Jacket design, both in a 3 layered Flame Resistant fabric.  The Summer collection comprises of a FR Jacket design, FR Trousers and a basic FR Coverall. All the summer collection designs will have multiple fabric and colour options."

TaraSafe has been producing Fire Resistant Garments for the Indian market for more than 3 decades and has been the undisputed market leader in the FR Clothing industry in India.  The company has been growing steadily for the last many years and has a sizable presence in over 40 countries in the world.

Mr. Basant Lohia, Managing Director of TaraSafe International had this to say, "We are delighted to bring the value range into all our existing markets. We have always believed in constantly reinventing our products to provide the best value to our customers and have been their trusted supplier for specialised Flame Retardant Clothing.  The value range is an extremely cost efficient product line providing basic FR protection in our time tested classic garment styles which will be very beneficial for our customers."

To learn more about this range, or to place an order, contact their marketing team at marketing@tarasafe.in, or visit the website at http://www.tarasafe.com

Contact
Vivek Lohia
***@tarasafe.in
End
Source:
Email:***@tarasafe.in
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tarasafe PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share