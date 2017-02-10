News By Tag
V3CUBE – The best seller of uber on demand taxi app clone
The humble beginnings of V3CUBE Technolabs LLP date back to December 2005, when three friends, who had the drive and zeal to be successful started out in a little basement with just three tables and as many computers. The company was set up with the intention of working on web development and design projects. Since those humble beginnings the company has continued to grow to its current workforce. No longer do they house in the basement but occupy a large space in Mondeal Square. The road to success began in 2014 when they decided to deviate into developing share economy products and make clones of successful ride sharing and taxi apps, hence the beginning and subsequent development of the most famous uber app clone. Today the company is recognized globally as the best seller of the optimized uber app clone, with entrepreneurs, software companies and taxi companies raving about the professional and efficient service of the team.
THE EFFICIENT WORKINGS OF THE BEST SELLING UBER APP CLONE
To understand why V3CUBE are at the top of the game it is important to understand their best uber app clone and how it works as well as what they offer that other similar developers do not.
The first thing that you need to know is that the Uber app clone is actually two apps and not one – a passenger app and a driver app. Without either, the app is worthless as there will be no channel to facilitate the linkup between rider and driver.
The passenger app enables the rider to search for and book a taxi, adjust method of payment and communicate with the driver.
The driver app has features that will provide the smooth and perfectly synchronized ride for the rider. Drivers can register on the app and avail their services at their convenience. They can also accept rides using the app.
Investors who buy from V3CUBE are assured that:
- They will get a free license for one domain
- Technical support all the way from the initial enquiry to until after the launch
- Launch of app in just 3-4 days
- They will launch and install the app on your web server and App Stores free of charge
- A unique license to safeguard your app will be provided ensuring that it cannot be plagiarized
- Their app will be customized to the language and currency of the country they want to launch it from
- White label your solution
- Your app will have your own brand and name, making it uniquely yours
- The app has two modes of payment – cash and credit/debit card
- Get the app customized to your business need and preference
- Your app is their app and your success is their success and that is exactly what you will be – successful with V3CUBE guiding you and helping you launch their best selling on-demand uber app clone
To get the overview of user-friendly beauty, visit http://www.v3cube.com/
Ethical, professional and friendly to the core, you cannot go wrong with V3CUBE and their amazing team. If you cannot see what you require, just call them up and they will do the rest for you. Embark on your business venture with V3CUBE.
