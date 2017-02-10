 
Industry News





Yachts Riviera Maya Announced Special Packages to Host Yacht Party in Cancun

Hosting or attending a party while sailing over the crystal clear waters along the Cancun coastline while on a private yacht rental in Cancun is a dream for many who are water lovers and enjoy living in the moment.
 
 
CANCUN, Mexico - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Yachts Riviera Maya, a leading yacht charter company providing customized yacht charter excursions in the Riviera Maya, has announced special packages for those looking to host their bachelor/bachelorette party, sunset cruise, corporate party or any other get together by cruising over the crystal clear waters aboard Cancun party boats. Whatever event the visitor has in mind, big or small, Yachts Riviera Maya will offer yacht rentals in Cancun for hosting your parties at discounted rates.

Hosting or attending a party while sailing over the crystal clear waters along the Cancun coastline while on a private yacht rental in Cancun is a dream for many who are water lovers and enjoy living in the moment. Yachts Riviera Maya meets the expectations of both the adventurers and cruise-loving individuals with its impeccable range of charter services. The company has introduced special packages for private yacht parties in Cancun to enable customers an opportunity to enjoy the most fun of their life at the best price. The company will plan and organize your party based on your preferences to ensure that your experience on board its party yacht is worth every cent.

Your Cancun party boat will be convertedinto a party venue where the visitors can have the most impressive and memorable experience. Dance the night away as the boat continues its journey, and enjoy the open bar for an experience of night time amusement and satisfaction. This option is a great alternative to the regular club atmosphere and is most likely one you wouldn't forget. Grab a glass of locally brewed drinks included while the DJ entertains with a wide variety of music to keep the fun alive.

Shedding light on the yacht rental in Cancun, an executive from the PR Department stated, "In conformity with our reputation to deliver top notch cruise experiences, we are offering luxurious Cancun party boats at discounted rates, wherein seasoned and courteous skipper and crew will remain at the disposal of the guests all through the cruise. We serve complimentary soft drinks, tea, coffee and fresh fruits to keep our guests engaged. Catering to entertainment requirements, our vessels come equipped with all of the amenities."

Feel free to tell us your preferences and rest assured that Yachts Riviera Maya will take care of everything else. When on board, guests can enjoy sightseeing, relaxing, eating, snorkeling, scuba, kayaking, jet skis, and fishing as well. The professional team of experts at Yachts Riviera Maya are always up for providing perfectly customized cruise experiences for our guests. Due to competitive pricing and exceptional services offered by Yachts Riviera Maya, yacht rental in Cancun attracts travelers throughout the year.

ABOUT YACHTS RIVIERA MAYA

With private yacht charters becoming one of the most popular ways to see the world, Yachts Riviera Maya can narrow down your search for the perfect one. The company specializes in premium yacht tours, fishing trips, and cruises at the best prices. From large gatherings of hundreds to small gatherings of one or two, they offer the most luxurious yachts and the absolute best service combined to provide the best value to customers for their money. A combination of 5-star customer care, the luxurious vessel you select, professionalism and a strong love for what they do all contribute to exceeding your expectation.

http://www.yachtsrivieramaya.com/private-boat-yacht-charters-cancun/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address:

Blvd. Kuklucan
Zona Hotelera,
77500 Cancun, Quintana Roo
Mexico

Phone:

FOR MEXICO: 998.115.1308
FOR U.S. AND CANADA: 702.401.4284
Email: info@yachtsrivieramaya.com

Website: www.yachtsrivieramaya.com

