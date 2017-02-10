News By Tag
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center Offers Quality Dental Care at Competitive Prices
One of the dentists at Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center in a recent interview stated, "We are a team of dental specialists who aim to offer the most appropriate dental treatments available. By combining the latest innovations in dentistry and a personal touch, we manage to fulfill requirements of our patients while making them feel comfortable. To keep abreast with the latest developments in the field, we keep a close eye on journals, the internet, and keep attending dental education programs as well. Our use of latest restorative techniques in the dental treatments that we offer speaks volumes of the same."
As people today are much more conscious about their looks than ever before, they rely on cosmetic dentistry to enhance their looks. After all, a good smile makes a lot of difference to one's personality. Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center offers a variety of aesthetic procedures that range from simple to complex dental treatments. These treatments include digital shade determination, teeth whitening, zoom whitening, cosmetic contouring, crooked tooth correction, veneers and laminates, inlays and onlays, tooth jewelry, and cosmetic surgeries.
Talking about the modern technology used at Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center, the dentist further added, "As our dental clinic is all about offering effective dental treatments, we bring into use the modern technologies that result in better diagnosis and treatment. For instance, using dental radiology, we manage to offer correct dental treatment by diagnosing conditions like tooth decay, bone loss, bone infection, etc. perfectly. In addition, we use digital imaging that comes with a fair share of advantages that traditional dental x-ray films totally missed."
Of late, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center has emerged as a reliable destination for those looking for effective yet affordable Root Canal Treatment in India. The reason behind is the success rate of its root canal treatments. Highly skilled surgeons perform the root canal with utmost precision, leaving least or no risk of complications and failure. Those who wish to find out the cost of a Single Sitting RCT in West Delhi can refer to the dental clinic's website.
About Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center:
Based in Delhi, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center is one of the oldest dental practices in the region. People count on the dental center for availing a wide range of effective and affordable dental treatments.
Contact Information:
Dr. Garg's Dental Centre
Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,
New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.
[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]
Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541
Email: drnimitgarg@
Website: http://www.dental-
