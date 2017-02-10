 
Industry News





TopTech Offers Tempcore Certified TMT Bars at Lowest Prices in Kolkata and West Bengal

TopTech pioneers in the Tempcore process and manufactures the most advanced bars at the cheapest rates that are in huge demand in Kolkata and West Bengal.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Engineers and contractors looking for Tempcore certified TMT bars at lowest prices in Kolkata and Bengal have a reason to rejoice. TopTech, one of the leading TMT bar manufacturing companies in Kolkata, is offering these bars at competitive rates in Kolkata and West Bengal. It is to be noted that a spike in the construction industry has boosted the demand for TMT bars in the state and various parts of Bengal.

"We pioneer in the Tempcore process and manufacture the most advanced TMT bars at the best possible rates. It is not only cost effective but also help us save 17% steel as compared to a normal TMT. We procure top-quality raw materials and components and all of them undergo a strict test process to ensure that the final product has perfect shape, thickness and standard. Coupled with our latest state-of-the-art manufacture process, our bars meet the demands of the industry and this has helped us strengthen our clientele," opined the company's spokesperson.

He further added," At TopTech, our objective is to constantly innovate and keep abreast with the latest developments in the industry. This sets up apart from our competitors and helped us carve a niche for ourselves in the market. We will continue to manufacture products at par with international standards."

Consistency in strength, perfect shape, uniform elongation and thickness are the hallmarks of the TMT bars manufactured by the company. With an efficient distribution network coupled with a dedicated team of sales engineers, the company gives all the required support clients need.

About TopTech

TopTech is a new age steel enterprise whose mission is to achieve technological advancement by producing the best quality TMT bars at par with international standards. The products manufactured by the company boast of high tolerance, durability and sustainability that can stand against all odds. With its passion to innovate and offer an easy and fast building solution in every condition, TopTech is carving a niche for itself in the market. Visit http://toptechtmt.com/tmt-bars/ for more.

For more information, contact:

Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

46, B.B. Ganguly Street

Kolkata - 700012

Phone: (033) 4003 5050 / 2236 6666/9999

Visit:   http://toptechtmt.com

Email: info@technirman.com

Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd.
***@technirman.com
