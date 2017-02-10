News By Tag
CustomSoft launched Leave Management Software for Canada Based Client
CustomSoft is India based Software Development company introduced Leave Management Software in International Market
Employees can view current leave balances, request leaves, view past leave history, and managers can review and approve leave applications on the dashboard.
Staff leave planning using CustomSoft's Leave Management Software benefits both employers and employees by giving a fair and transparent leave approval workflow.
By using Web Based Leave Management System developed by CustomSoft Employees can plan their leave around the team calendar to make sure your departments are adequately staffed. Setting restricted days or restricted team members ensures that key members of the team do not take off at the same time.
Online leave management System by CustomSoft helps you to customize leave types and set up complex leave policies for any type of industry.
Key features are:
• Applying for Leave: Employees have the ability to apply for leave online.
• Tracking Approval: Once an employee applies for leave, the request for approval is triggered and the line manager gets a notification for approval. The status of the approval can be tracked by the employees at any time.
• Cancel Leave: Employees can cancel their request for leave anytime.
• Viewing the available balances: Organizations offer different types of leave policies, which have different rules for accruing the time off that can be availed.
• Encash Leave: This Leave Management System supports the ability for encashment of leave depending on the business policies.
Client Testimonial:
Morgan "Client of CustomSoft states his satisfaction towards Leave Management Software developed by CustomSoft he also said that he is eager to do more projects with CustomSoft as he is impressed with the quality and support provided by CustomSoft team."
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
