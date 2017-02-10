Five-Member Delegation from Monmouth University of USA visited LPU

•Aim was to seek academic collaborative efforts between both the universities for the benefit of students

-- Five-Member delegation from Monmouth University (MU) of America visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) today for collaborative academic efforts between the two universities. The efforts are to be focused on different areas of common interest, including 'student & faculty exchange; research programs; and, post graduate opportunities in MU. US delegation was comprised of Vice Provost of MU for graduate studies Dr. Michael A. Palladino; Vice Provost for Global Education Dr. Jon Stauff; MBA programme Director Dr. Susan Gupta; Graduate Program Director for computer science (CS) Dr. Jiacun Wang; and, Associate Director of graduate admission Ms. Laurie Kuhn. Represented by Dr Palladino, the US delegation met LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal and held mutual discussions. Senior Officials from visiting American University also held two separate seminars for LPU students of management studies and engineering programmes.Appreciating global study environment & infrastructure at LPU, and feeling excited about possible tie-up, Vice Provost of MU Dr Palladino shared with LPU students: "Although we are already working with other universities in the world, yet I feel that working with LPU in Punjab will certainly enable us to work closely with Indian Universities. We indeed anticipate a fast pace journey with LPU in diverse academic and research areas." He also explained about various programmes and activities regularly held at MU campus, which allow students to work together, alongside experienced industry professionals, to build their respective skills.Elaborating about the visit, LPU Chancellor Mr Mittal said: "In order to provide great global exposure to our students, we want to work with international universities. We have discussed on various topics with MU delegation. After having wide consultations with related faculty members at LPU, we will definitely work together on different programs. I also want to share that we already have 200+ international tie-ups with universities from USA, Canada, UK, China, Australia and more. We anticipate that with this visit from MU, the new collaboration would also work wonderfully in various research and allied endeavours."In fact, LPU seeks to contribute to society through the pursuit of excellence in education, learning, and research of the highest international levels. Similarly, MU has a variety of on-campus organizations, including the campus television & radio stations and the student-run newspaper, too. Like at LPU, these and other independently run organizations allow MU students, to learn hands-on, gaining relevant experience and encountering situations that would occur.