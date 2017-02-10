News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Snorkeling Tours in The Florida Keys
BRANDON, Fla. – Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog – The review editors at Outside Pursuits have chosen their top recommendations for guided snorkel tours in the Florida Keys. They recently announced the results of their review including the Editor's choice award for the top-rated snorkeling tour in The Florida Keys.
The winners are:
#1 - Editors' Choice - Key West: Shipwreck Snorkel and Wild Dolphin Encounter
This excursion should not be missed when you visit Key West. Take a catamaran ride to the waters just off of Key West on the way to a shipwreck dive and a shallow water coral reef dive. It's the best of both worlds when you can snorkel a wreck and a coral reef on the same outing. Dolphins are also plentiful in this area of Key West.
#2 - Islamorada: Eco-Adventure and Snorkel Cruise
This adventure combines power boat cruising and snorkeling near Islamorada with Florida Keys history and ecology. The trip covers 13 miles of the Florida Keys because of the power boat aspect versus the usual sailing vessel. Includes great, diverse snorkeling combined with sightseeing and historically-
#3 - Key West: Half-Day Cruise with Kayaking and Snorkeling
For those who enjoy sea kayaking this a great snorkeling tour option. It's a sailboat tour for up to 21 people and it includes sailing, kayaking and snorkeling all in the Key West National Wildlife Refuge. Depending on the season and current conditions the knowledgeable boat staff will go to the areas of maximum visibility, kayaking ease and marine life sighting.
Readers can see all of the details about the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side-by-side testing and reviews of outdoor gear, travel excursions and tours. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
Contact: John Denali
Outside Pursuits 800-578-8085
johndenali@outsidepursuits.com
Contact
John Denali
***@outsidepursuits.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse