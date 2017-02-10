Call To Action -- We Are In The Midst Of A Crisis

If you value American principles, then join our movement and spread the word. We work hard to gather intelligence that directly affects the American people

Media Contact

pidof

2028563770

***@protonmail.com pidof2028563770

End

-- This is opDrumpfAnonymous opDrumpf launches in everywhere and nowhere. to target all members thatcomprise the population of our society.Anonymous opDrumpf, a collective group of technically minded individuals aimed towardsprotecting the truth, informing the people of facts not lies and exposing the clandestineoperations of regimes that make it their mission for totalitarian control, launches now inresponse to demand for Information. We have the technical skills to gather, interpret and offertrue information to people who are blinded by misdirection and "alternative facts" from thoseintent on spreading falsehoods. .Anonymous opDrumpf will help people to be given facts, not fiction. It is this fact based modelthat is the only way to allow the public to make true, informed and accurate opinions on issuesthat affect not only them, but their fellow citizens. Anonymous opDrumpf is part of a growingtrend to Protect the truth, expose lies, and organize and awaken a sector of society that hasbeen apathetic to the danger the world is currently facing. and already is investigating Donald J.Trump, with the help of Intelligence communities and the people of the world affected by asordid regime..pidof -- CTO, Network Analyst and media outreach. of Anonymous opDrumpf explains: "Myvision is to create an equal society based on truth and to combat the tyranny of regimes whobase their agenda on fear based propaganda".The new organization offers Information. We have the technical skills to gather, interpret andoffer true information to people who are blinded by misdirection and "alternative facts".Anonymous opDrumpf works by communication via our website opdrumpfhq.org and tweets tous using the hashtag #opdrumpf. We will evaluate your concern, and if it is based on fact, wewill investigate it and bring it to light.opDrumpf is based in everywhere and nowhere., Anonymous opDrumpf will initially employ noone. This is strictly a public service. Everyone is a volunteer. staff and has plans to recruit thoseconfident in their ability to expose information that is hidden from the surface of main streamreporting. Anonymous also plans to release intel on the financial wrong-doings of those whowield power and hold them accountable in the court of public opinion..The ever evolving target market is estimated at more than X per year.Prior to launching the movement founder pidof -- CTO, Network Analyst and media outreachstated we are anonymous, we do not believe in parading public accolades..For more information contact: drklrohm 202 856 3770 drklrohm@protonmail.com.EndsAbout Anonymous opDrumpfAnonymous opDrumpf is a A collective group of technically minded individuals aimed towardsprotecting the truth, informing the people of facts not lies and exposing the clandestineoperations of regimes that make it their mission for totalitarian control based everywhere andnowhere. and founded by pidof -- CTO, Network Analyst and media outreach. in This is of noimportance. to help citizens in the population of our society to be given facts, not fiction. It isthis fact based model that is the only way to allow the public to make true, informed and accurate opinions on issues that affect not only them, but their fellow citizens.