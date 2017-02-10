 
Call To Action -- We Are In The Midst Of A Crisis

If you value American principles, then join our movement and spread the word. We work hard to gather intelligence that directly affects the American people
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- This is opDrumpf

Anonymous opDrumpf launches in everywhere and nowhere. to target all members that

comprise the population of our society.

Anonymous opDrumpf, a collective group of technically minded individuals aimed towards

protecting the truth, informing the people of facts not lies and exposing the clandestine

operations of regimes that make it their mission for totalitarian control, launches now in

response to demand for Information. We have the technical skills to gather, interpret and offer

true information to people who are blinded by misdirection and "alternative facts" from those

intent on spreading falsehoods. .

Anonymous opDrumpf will help people to be given facts, not fiction. It is this fact based model

that is the only way to allow the public to make true, informed and accurate opinions on issues

that affect not only them, but their fellow citizens. Anonymous opDrumpf is part of a growing

trend to Protect the truth, expose lies, and organize and awaken a sector of society that has

been apathetic to the danger the world is currently facing. and already is investigating Donald J.

Trump, with the help of Intelligence communities and the people of the world affected by a

sordid regime..

pidof -- CTO, Network Analyst and media outreach. of Anonymous opDrumpf explains: "My

vision is to create an equal society based on truth and to combat the tyranny of regimes who

base their agenda on fear based propaganda".

The new organization offers Information. We have the technical skills to gather, interpret and

offer true information to people who are blinded by misdirection and "alternative facts".

Anonymous opDrumpf works by communication via our website opdrumpfhq.org and tweets to

us using the hashtag #opdrumpf. We will evaluate your concern, and if it is based on fact, we

will investigate it and bring it to light.

opDrumpf is based in everywhere and nowhere., Anonymous opDrumpf will initially employ no

one. This is strictly a public service. Everyone is a volunteer. staff and has plans to recruit those

confident in their ability to expose information that is hidden from the surface of main stream

reporting. Anonymous also plans to release intel on the financial wrong-doings of those who

wield power and hold them accountable in the court of public opinion..

The ever evolving target market is estimated at more than X per year.

Prior to launching the movement founder pidof -- CTO, Network Analyst and media outreach

stated we are anonymous, we do not believe in parading public accolades..

For more information contact: drklrohm 202 856 3770 drklrohm@protonmail.com.

Ends

About Anonymous opDrumpf

Anonymous opDrumpf is a A collective group of technically minded individuals aimed towards

protecting the truth, informing the people of facts not lies and exposing the clandestine

operations of regimes that make it their mission for totalitarian control based everywhere and

nowhere. and founded by pidof -- CTO, Network Analyst and media outreach. in This is of no

importance. to help citizens in the population of our society to be given facts, not fiction. It is

this fact based model that is the only way to allow the public to make true, informed and accurate opinions on issues that affect not only them, but their fellow citizens.

