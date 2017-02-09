Jordan Laporte is in the top 1% of Automotive Consultants in Canada

After 3 and a half years in the Automotive Business Jordan Laporte continues to dominate his peers..

-- Jordan Laporte started selling cars when he was 23 years old. Initially he new very little about selling, but he took the time to learn the necessary skills required to become a professional Automotive Consultant. Jordan conducts business in an ethical, straight forward manner and his clients respect him for that. In the 42 months that Jordan has been with Davis Chevrolet GMC Buick Ltd in Airdrie Alberta, he has consistently been the top producer.Averaging 21 units per month Jordan has delivered over 850 units to automotive buyers in Airdrie and surrounding areas. It takes a dedicated professional to continually deliver the amount of cars and trucks Jordan does. His repeat clientele and referrals love doing business with him, and he is always very well received by his new clients.If you're looking for someone to handle all your automotive needs, Jordan is accepting new clients. He can be reached By contacting Davis Chevrolet GMC Buick Ltd at 403-948-6909.