Gritty Women's Fiction, ON THE BRICKS by Penni Jones, Launched Worldwide in eBook and Print
"In Penni Jones' ON THE BRICKS, Cass Blankenship was just released after spending ten years in prison for a murder she didn't commit. She wants nothing more than to distance herself from the past by heading for sunny California, a place where nobody knows she was convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend's ex-wife. But according to the terms of her parole, she must live in her sister's halfway house in Arkansas where she bunks with speed freaks and hookers," said Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing.
"Cass can get her parole transferred only if she stays out of trouble, but trouble seems to find her. She can't even go to the grocery store without running into someone who thinks she should still be in prison. She feels her only choice is to enlist help from her hesitant but desperate parole officer to find the real killer and clear her name for good. But first, she has to find her sister, who's probably taken off to do meth, then try to save Blankenship House from foreclosure, and help a teenaged felon deliver a baby, all while avoiding her ex and his Wrangler snake. And if her plan goes south, she'll be back in the prison by Labor Day," Kramer added.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com
