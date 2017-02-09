Adri-Anne Ralph Announces Release Of New Single "Give Up So Easy"

Orange County R&B/Soul artist Adri-Anne Ralph releases powerful new single "Give Up So Easy." Single to be included in her upcoming EP, set for a Summer release.

Adri-Anne Ralph - "Give Up So Easy"

-- Southern California based singer-songwriter Adri-Anne Ralph is off to a busy 2017 with the release of her new single "Give Up So Easy." Penned as the first of multiple new tracks for her upcoming EP, Ralph has taken a new direction with her music while retaining her signature sound. The song premiered this week via Strictly R&B and is available now via Apple Music, Spotify and other online retailers.As a Canadian export, Ralph spent most of her early music career in Victoria, British Columbia playing gigs and touring numerous destinations around the world. With so much life under her belt at a young age, Ralph re-located to Orange County and soon after released her debut solo album,. While she spends much of her spare time mentoring and teaching through multiple organizations, Ralph's passion is songwriting and playing live music. "Give Up So Easy" is the next step in her growth as a songwriter, producer and co-writer within the film/tv licensing & production industry."Give Up So Easy" was co-written and produced with Chase "Flow" Bradley (DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ride Along), Felipe Garcia and Flemuel Brown III (Boyz II Men, Omillio Sparks.) Ralph, along with these aforementioned musicians, are heavily involved in the Orange County based Project RYTMO music program, which focuses on helping at-risk/underserved youth."My team and I are really inspired by the new direction my music is taking. It's exciting to expand into new territory for me!" –Bob BradleyPublicist714.321.1471Adri-Anne Ralph is an Orange County, California based R&B artist who has been involved in music since she was a young child.Born and raised in Victoria, British Columbia, Ralph spent much of her early years focusing on poetry and songwriting. When not crafting her original music, she could be found playing live shows, performing in musical theatre and touring as a member of the Canadian pop group 100% Cotton. Being brought up around music and having worldwide travels as a missionary in South America has given Ralph the tools to succeed in a difficult to navigate music industry.Ralph is focused on spiritual, musical and cultural growth and injects her life experiences and original stories into her songs. Not long after moving to Orange County, Ralph released her debut albumand set her sights on furthering her solo career. With plans for her upcoming 2017 album, the new single "Give Up So Easy" is a preview of Ralph's growth as a songwriter and lyricist.Adri-Anne Ralph also spends her time teaching at VocalART Studio OC and mentoring Berklee College of Music candidates through project RYTMO, an organization that focuses on at-risk/underserved youth. Ralph has notably performed at events such as the Bright Light Night Festival, Voice & Sound Artist Showcase, Anaheim Tree Lighting Festival and the Orange County Citizen of the Year Awards.Learn more about Adri-Anne Ralph and her music at - http://www.adriannesoundslike.com/info