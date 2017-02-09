News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Newport FC as Newest Southern California Expansion Team
New UPSL Pro Development Team Aims for High Soccer Standards in Newport Beach Market
Newport FC will play in the UPSL's Western Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very pleased to have Newport FC as a new team member of the UPSL. The club will have an abundance of talent to choose from out of the Orange County market, and we know that Newport FC will field a competitive side as 2017 Spring Season kicks off. We wish Newport FC the best on and off the field, and look forward to their future successes."
Newport FC is co-owned by Ali Khosroshahin and John Stokes. Tyler Stelter is President.
Khosroshahin, 47, is a long-time collegiate and youth coach in Southern California. Born in Iran, Khosroshahin (pronounced Cos-ros-sha-
Newport FC Co-Owner Ali Khosroshahin said, "Having a consistent place to play and a consistent place to train in Newport will hopefully bring that community feeling that the UPSL offers. This our chance to create something from the ground up an create that sense of community. If we can always work on improving the quality of play and be competitive then I think we can do big things."
Newport FC will announce tryouts soon. The club will train and play its games at Newport Harbor High School.
About Newport Beach Football Club
Newport Football Club is an American Soccer club based in Newport Beach, California, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Newport Beach FC will compete in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Contact:
Ali Khosroshahin
Email: Ali.Khosro@icloud.com
(714) 252-4230
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
