Hopsy Expands Its Beer Delivery Service Across California

After having successfully delivered to more than 10,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area, the one-year old beer delivery service becomes available across California

-- Hopsy, the only online marketplace and delivery service for fresh local craft beer, today announced the availability of its service across California. Beginning today, beer lovers across California can get fresh craft beer delivered right to their doorstep."We initially launched our service in the San Francisco Bay Area, limiting delivery to Oakland, Berkeley and most of San Francisco. After a year of operations, and more than 10,000 customers served, we are ready to scale our operations and make our service available throughout California with the same level of quality and freshness," said Sebastien Tron, Hopsy's co-founder and CEO.Hopsy partners directly with local microbreweries and delivers fresh craft beer to the home, providing unprecedented access to small beer batches typically available only on tap at the breweries themselves. Beer is delivered cold right after it's been picked up from the breweries, guaranteeing the highest level of freshness. Beers are available both in glass growlers and in TORPs, a two liter container meant to be tapped in THE SUB®, the draft Hometap appliance manufactured by Krups®.Hopsy currently offers a rotation of over 40 beers from 20 award-winning Bay Area breweries. Beer enthusiasts across California now have the ability to discover amazing breweries from the East Bay, San Francisco and as far as Sonoma and Half Moon Bay without having to leave their living room. Hopsy will also add San Diego breweries very soon.Hopsy is the first local craft beer marketplace and fresh beer delivery service to connect local breweries with beer lovers. Hopsy's technology enables brewers to have their fresh draft beer delivered to local customers while providing consumers unprecedented access to local beer when and where they want. The company also has a mission to drive sustainability for local breweries by providing an alternative to the traditional distribution system.Based in Albany, California and backed by Ironfire Ventures and the Berkeley Angel Network, Hopsy will be expanding into new markets quickly. For more information, visit www.hopsy.beer