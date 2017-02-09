 
OSI Laser Diode Introduces InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode

New LAPD 3050 avalanche photodiode module is ideal for light level detection and signal-transmission applications.
 
 
OSI Laser Diode's New InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode - LAPD 3050
OSI Laser Diode's New InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode - LAPD 3050
 
EDISON, N.J. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the LAPD 3050, an indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) avalanche photodiode (APD) module that is designed for light level detection and/or signal transmission applications.  The new 50 µm active area device features low dark current, low back reflection, and high speed (2.5 Ghz) in a miniature package.  With spectral response from 1000 nm to 1650 nm at 25 degrees C, the typical operational wavelength is 1550 nm.

The APD is housed in a hermetically sealed 3-pin coaxial package and coupled to a single-mode fiber pigtail. The overload-tolerant LAPD 3050 device is ideal for use in optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDRs), line receivers, and long haul applications. The breakdown voltage is from 50 V (min.) to 70 V (max.) and operating and storage temperatures range from -40 degrees C to +85 degrees C.

For more information about OSI Laser Diode's new LAPD 3050 InGaAs APD module, call +1 732-516-6520.  To learn more about the company's full line of world-class optoelectronic standard products and custom or OEM photonic solutions for medical, aerospace/defense, communications, and industrial markets, please visit www.laserdiode.com.

OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI) founded in 1967, is a global leader in laser diode technology, providing advanced optoelectronic products that serve the military/aerospace, telecom/datacom (short and long haul), commercial, industrial, and medical markets.

#     #     #

OSI Laser Diode, Inc.

An OSI Systems Company

4 Olsen Avenue

Edison, New Jersey   08820

Contact:  Peggy Scarillo, Sales Manager

Phone:  732-516-6520
Fax:      732-906-1559

Email:  pscarillo@osilaserdiode.com

Web Site:  www.laserdiode.com

Submitted by Media Contact:  Marlene Moore

Smith Miller Moore

marlene@smithmillermoore.com

(818)708-1704

Contact
Marlene Moore (Smith Miller Moore -Agency)
***@smithmillermoore.com
End
Source:OSI Laser Diode, Inc.
Email:***@smithmillermoore.com Email Verified
