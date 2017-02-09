News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OSI Laser Diode Introduces InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode
New LAPD 3050 avalanche photodiode module is ideal for light level detection and signal-transmission applications.
The APD is housed in a hermetically sealed 3-pin coaxial package and coupled to a single-mode fiber pigtail. The overload-tolerant LAPD 3050 device is ideal for use in optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDRs), line receivers, and long haul applications. The breakdown voltage is from 50 V (min.) to 70 V (max.) and operating and storage temperatures range from -40 degrees C to +85 degrees C.
For more information about OSI Laser Diode's new LAPD 3050 InGaAs APD module, call +1 732-516-6520. To learn more about the company's full line of world-class optoelectronic standard products and custom or OEM photonic solutions for medical, aerospace/defense, communications, and industrial markets, please visit www.laserdiode.com.
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI) founded in 1967, is a global leader in laser diode technology, providing advanced optoelectronic products that serve the military/aerospace, telecom/datacom (short and long haul), commercial, industrial, and medical markets.
# # #
OSI Laser Diode, Inc.
An OSI Systems Company
4 Olsen Avenue
Edison, New Jersey 08820
Contact: Peggy Scarillo, Sales Manager
Phone: 732-516-
Fax: 732-906-
Email: pscarillo@
Web Site: www.laserdiode.com
Submitted by Media Contact: Marlene Moore
Smith Miller Moore
marlene@smithmillermoore.com
(818)708-1704
Contact
Marlene Moore (Smith Miller Moore -Agency)
***@smithmillermoore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse