-- Author of "Incurable Me" Applauds Kennedy and De Niro stand on vaccines by KP Stoller, MDI wrote my book Incurable Me: Why the Best Medical Research Does not Make it into Clinical Practice because our children need to be protected.Mr. Kennedy and Mr. DeNiro are trying to protect our kids. Being pro-vaccine safety is no more anti-vaccine than being against mercury in fish is anti-fish as RFK, Jr stated in a press conference on February 15th. But if you question vaccine safety today you are labeled anti-Vaxx cause "either you are with us or you are against us."And who is "us?"Us is Big Pharma that has bled out the FDA and the CDC from the inside.These broken and corrupt agenicies are in full control of Big Pharma.The 4th estate repeats CDC propoganda without any investigation or discernment. They will repeat things like mercury has been removed from vaccines in 2001.Thimerosal (ethyl mercury) is still in some flu vaccines. These can still be given to children and pregnant women (in any trimester). Plus, most developing countries use mercury preservatives in their children's vaccines because the multidose vials are less expensiveThis is the link to the FDA's page if you want to check out the mercury-content of a particular vaccine.Flanking RFK, Jr and Ne Niro at he press conference were Del Bigtree, the producer of VAXXED: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, and Nico La Hood, the district attorney for Houston, Texas, and Tony Muhammid from the Nation of Islam.These amazing men joined forces at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. De Niro explained how the documentary VAXXED, caused such an uproar when it was accepted at the Tribeca Film FestivalRFK, Jr. referred to his lifelong fight to keep mercury out of fish from coal fired power plants, but now 48 million flu shots filled with mercury are given to pregnant women each year, and that this is certainly behind the rise in conditions like autism, allergies, and auto-immune diseases.RFK, Jr offerred any journalist $100,000 if they could produce a single study showing that the injection of mercury into children was safe. He stated that his goal was to create an open public discussion on this issue.The CDC, which owns or co-owns almost 60 different vaccine patents, tells the press there are studies which show mercury in vaccines is safe but no one has ever seen these studies.RFK, Jr. offered a $100,000 challenge to show that it is safe to inject pregnant women or infants with the levels of mercury that are currently in the flu vaccine. RFK, Jr. said that pharmaceutical companies spend twice as much money lobbying Congress than the oil and gas industry and pays for the majority of advertising of the nightly news.It is called being BOUGHT, so you fight money with money... here is $100K for any journalist that can find the study showing it is safe to inject mercury laden flu vaccines into pregnant women and children.RFK, Jr. could have offerred a Million without risk for losing a dime.KP Stoller, MD, is the author of Incurable Me available on Amazon and at Barnes&Noble.com