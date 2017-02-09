News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pet-tini Charity Event at The Collection at RiverPark Celebrates Canine Connections with Comedy
Fundraiser to benefit Hands to Cuddle Paws to Love program at The Collection at RiverPark
From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., a reception with food and cocktails from title sponsor Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar will be followed by a private stand-up comedy show by Brian Swinehart at Levity Live. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Hands to Cuddle, Paws to Love, a program of Assisted Home Health & Hospice Foundation. Since 2015, the program has offered a helping hand to home health & hospice patients with health-related issues that deter their ability to care for their pets. Hands to Cuddle, Paws to Love allows patients and pets to remain together during their most needed time by providing access to pet resources. The program's volunteer support team will treat your loving companion as if part of their family and help with a host of services which range from grooming, companionship, walking, feeding, veterinarian care, and placement. No animal is too big or too small.
"Hands to Cuddle, Paws to Love is an incredible program provided to individuals and their pets during their greatest time of need," said Stefanie Muegel, marketing manager for The Collection. "Our center and tenants, Lazy Dog and Levity Live, are happy to bring awareness to this wonderful cause and host the 1st annual Pet-tini event."
Tickets for the Pet-tini event are priced at $70 and can be purchased at www.Assisted1.com/
About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse