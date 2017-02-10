I Love This Diet™ Adds EVOL® Frozen Meals to its Diet Plan Affordable Alternative to Jenny Craig & Nutrisystem Uses Supermarket Frozen Entrées Like Lean Cuisine, Healthy Choice, Smart Ones, Amy's and Now Many EVOL Meals The Supermarket Frozen Meal Diet! NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- I Love This Diet, a dietitian-designed online weight loss program that uses healthier, low-calorie frozen meals from popular brands found in supermarkets, adds EVOL to its plan.



"EVOL is a perfect addition to I Love This Diet's current menu of supermarket frozen meal brands," said I Love This Diet spokesperson Sophia Baros. "Many of EVOL's meals are low in calories, fat and sodium and meet the requirements of our dietitians."



As with most brands recommended by I Love This Diet, the majority (but not all) of EVOL's meals are allowed on the weight loss program. A partial list of the I Love This Diet approved EVOL meals and their ratings is available here:

http://bestdiettips.com/ healthier-frozen- meals-reviews



About EVOL®



What started out as a single food truck selling burritos to Colorado mountain climbers, has since evolved into EVOL, a national line of frozen foods sold in supermarkets across the United States.



How I Love This Diet Works



I Love This Diet is an online weight loss program that uses popular, low-calorie frozen meal brands available in supermarkets. All I Love This Diet approved frozen meals are carefully screened for sodium and rated by taste, nutritional value and how filling they are.



Dieters are assigned one of five calorie levels between 1300 and 1850 calories per day, based on their gender and current weight. As they lose weight, their calorie level changes accordingly.



Members access their personalized "Daily Food Journal" online where they can browse and select all approved foods with a click (or a tap on their mobile device). The Daily Food Journal continuously counts their calories for them and lets them know when they've met their nutritional requirements for the day.



More Than Frozen Meals



When dieters aren't in the mood for a frozen meal, they may select from one of the Salad Guide or Recipe Guide options. I Love This Diet also allows dieters to choose from a wide variety of tasty, low-calorie snacks from popular manufacturers.



To ensure healthy weight loss, dieters are required to eat fruit, vegetables, and dairy (or dairy substitutes) , as well as I Love This Diet approved breakfasts.



To help its members save money, I Love This Diet provides coupons and money-saving tips for frozen meals and other approved foods.



Help is Always Available



Video tutorials show new members how to use the diet. Members share their own helpful tips in the I Love This Diet Forums.



The World's Easiest Diet



I Love This Diet provides the perfect solution for busy, budget-minded dieters. It's inexpensive and requires little cooking.



"Jenny Craig is a great plan, but it can easily cost $500 - $600 per month in food and shipping costs," said I Love This Diet spokesperson Sophia Baros. "Our members enjoy a delicious frozen meal diet plan for a fraction of the cost, with three times the variety."



Ms. Baros stresses that I Love This Diet is a completely independent company, and has no relationship with any of the manufacturers of the frozen entrées and other foods used in the diet plan. "We choose our foods due to their positive nutritional characteristics, as well as their low cost and wide availability."



Contact

Sophia Baros

I Love This Diet

***@ilovethisdiet.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12620301/1 Sophia BarosI Love This Diet End --a dietitian-designed online weight loss program that uses healthier, low-calorie frozen meals from popular brands found in supermarkets, adds EVOL to its plan."EVOL is a perfect addition to's current menu of supermarket frozen meal brands," saidspokesperson Sophia Baros. "Many of EVOL's meals are low in calories, fat and sodium and meet the requirements of our dietitians."As with most brands recommended by, the majority (but not all) of EVOL's meals are allowed on the weight loss program. A partial list of theapproved EVOL meals and their ratings is available here:What started out as a single food truck selling burritos to Colorado mountain climbers, has since evolved into EVOL, a national line of frozen foods sold in supermarkets across the United States.is an online weight loss program that uses popular, low-calorie frozen meal brands available in supermarkets. Allapproved frozen meals are carefully screened for sodium and rated by taste, nutritional value and how filling they are.Dieters are assigned one of five calorie levels between 1300 and 1850 calories per day, based on their gender and current weight. As they lose weight, their calorie level changes accordingly.Members access their personalized "Daily Food Journal" online where they can browse and select all approved foods with a click (or a tap on their mobile device). The Daily Food Journal continuously counts their calories for them and lets them know when they've met their nutritional requirements for the day.When dieters aren't in the mood for a frozen meal, they may select from one of the Salad Guide or Recipe Guide options.also allows dieters to choose from a wide variety of tasty, low-calorie snacks from popular manufacturers.To ensure healthy weight loss, dieters are required to eat fruit, vegetables, and dairy (or dairy substitutes), as well asapproved breakfasts.To help its members save money,provides coupons and money-saving tips for frozen meals and other approved foods.Video tutorials show new members how to use the diet. Members share their own helpful tips in theForums.provides the perfect solution for busy, budget-minded dieters. It's inexpensive and requires little cooking."Jenny Craig is a great plan, but it can easily cost $500 - $600 per month in food and shipping costs," saidspokesperson Sophia Baros. "Our members enjoy a delicious frozen meal diet plan for a fraction of the cost, with three times the variety."Ms. Baros stresses thatis a completely independent company, and has no relationship with any of the manufacturers of the frozen entrées and other foods used in the diet plan. "We choose our foods due to their positive nutritional characteristics, as well as their low cost and wide availability." Source : I Love This Diet Email : ***@ilovethisdiet.com Tags : Diet , Weight Loss , Frozen Meals , Jenny Craig , Lose Weight , Nutrisystem , Supermarkets , Portion-control Industry : Food , Health , Lifestyle Location : Newport Beach - California - United States Subject : Features Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

